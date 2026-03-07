Honda Vietnam marks 30-year milestone

Speaking at the ceremony, Sayaka Arai, general director of Honda Vietnam, expressed her appreciation of government authorities, partners, customers, and employees who have supported the company’s journey over the past three decades.

“Today marks a meaningful milestone, and I would like to express our sincere gratitude to the government of Vietnam, local authorities, our valued dealers, suppliers, media agencies, customers, and associates who have accompanied us throughout three decades,” Arai said. “Your trust and support have been the driving force behind our growth.”

Established in 1996, Honda Vietnam has invested approximately $627 million in the Vietnamese market. Over the past three decades, the company has grown into a comprehensive mobility provider with more than 10,000 employees, while creating jobs across its supporting industries, nationwide dealer network, and supply chain.

According to Arai, Honda Vietnam has steadily strengthened its production capacity, expanded its nationwide distribution network, and increased exports to international markets, contributing to the development of Vietnam’s automotive and motorcycle industries as well as the broader economy.

Honda Vietnam has delivered more than 40 million motorcycles to customers across the country over the past 30 years, making it one of the most trusted mobility brands in Vietnam. The company currently operates three motorcycle manufacturing plants with a combined annual production capacity of 2.75 million units, with localisation rates exceeding 96 per cent.

Honda’s motorcycle portfolio in Vietnam has expanded to cover a wide range of segments, from cub and scooter models to manual transmission motorcycles and EVs. The company has also introduced advanced technologies such as anti-lock braking systems, smart keys, the fuel-efficient eSP+ four-valve engine, and Honda RoadSync connectivity to enhance safety and convenience.

As part of its green mobility strategy, Honda Vietnam has introduced several electric motorcycle models. From 2026, Honda motorcycles sold in Vietnam are expected to comply with Euro 4 emission standards, supporting the transition to environmentally friendly mobility.

To mark the company’s 30th anniversary, Honda Vietnam also launched a special edition of the Air Blade 125 in collaboration with MARVEL. Inspired by the iconic characters Spider-Man and Venom, the limited edition—restricted to 4,000 units nationwide—combines distinctive design elements with the model’s well-known performance.

In addition to its motorcycle business, Honda Vietnam has steadily expanded its presence in the car market since entering the segment in 2006. The company’s car factory in Vietnam currently operates with a production capacity of 35,000 units per year.

Key models such as the CR-V and City are assembled locally, delivering Honda’s core values of sporty design, fuel-efficient performance, advanced technologies, and high safety standards.

In line with Honda Motor’s global electrification strategy, Honda Vietnam has expanded its hybrid vehicle lineup. Notably, the CR-V e:HEV became the first hybrid vehicle assembled in Vietnam in 2026, marking a significant milestone in the company’s sustainable mobility journey.

Advanced technologies such as the Honda Sensing driver-assistance system, the Honda Hybrid system, and Honda Connect digital services have also been integrated into Honda vehicles to enhance safety, connectivity, and convenience for drivers.

Looking ahead, Honda Vietnam aims to strengthen its core products by improving quality, efficiency, and environmental performance across its technologies, while advancing electrification through electric motorcycles and hybrid vehicles.

“Guided by this balanced and responsible approach and strengthened by our close partnership with the government and relevant stakeholders, we will contribute to Vietnam’s sustainable development goals while delivering reliable mobility solutions aligned with the country’s development pathway and market conditions,” Arai said

Beyond its business operations, Honda Vietnam continues to promote social initiatives, particularly in road safety education and environmental protection.

Each year, the company collaborates with government authorities and partners to provide traffic safety training to more than 27 million people across different age groups. Since 2018, Honda Vietnam has also worked with authorities to donate helmets and provide safety training for all first-grade students nationwide, with more than 12 million helmets distributed so far.

In 2025, the company cooperated with the Traffic Police Division to pilot moped training programmes for more than 8,700 high school students and nearly 2,000 traffic police officers. These instructors are expected to expand the programme to more than 3.1 million students nationwide.

As part of its 30th anniversary initiatives, Honda Vietnam also donated 408 ICON e: electric motorcycles to high schools across the country to support standardised training vehicles for traffic safety education.

Looking forward, Honda Vietnam said it would continue placing customers at the centre of its strategy while contributing to Vietnam’s sustainable development.

“We aspire to create lasting value for our customers and for Vietnam,” Arai said, adding that the company hopes to continue receiving support and cooperation from partners and stakeholders in the years ahead.