Palm oil perspectives from nutrition experts

Dr. Do Thi Ngoc Diep will shares the insights on the nutritional composition of palm oil and its implications for human health on HTV9.

Palm oil is a widespread consumer goods, which is widely used as a safe and versatile vegetable oil for daily consumption.

The oil is a complex natural product that contains both saturated and unsaturated fats. Saturated fats, in a balanced diet, serve as an important source of energy and help maintain cell structure. Meanwhile, unsaturated fats, particularly monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids, contribute to cardiovascular health by supporting healthy cholesterol levels and maintaining heart health. This balance of fat types makes palm oil unique compared to many other vegetable oils.

Beyond its fat profile, it is naturally rich in bioactive compounds. Polyphenols, naturally occurring antioxidants, play a role in reducing oxidative stress, which is linked to ageing and chronic diseases. Palm oil also contains coenzymes that support metabolic processes and energy production at the cellular level. These compounds are particularly beneficial for the brain and nerves, helping to protect nerve cells and maintain cognitive function.

Palm oil is also a valuable source of essential vitamins. Vitamin E, especially in the form of tocotrienols, is a powerful antioxidant that protects cells from damage and supports skin health. Provitamin A, the precursor of vitamin A, present in the original form of palm oil mainly as beta-carotene, is crucial for vision, immune function, and growth.

According to Dr. Diep, the health benefits of palm oil depend largely on how it is used. Excessive consumption of any oils and fats, for example, butter, sunflower oil, and others, can lead to imbalances in energy intake and increase the risk of obesity-related conditions.

Balance is key. Palm oil is best used as part of a balanced diet alongside other sources of healthy fats such as olive oil, fish, and nuts. Cooking methods also matter: using palm oil for frying at high temperatures is safe due to its stability, so it is important to use the right oil for different cooking methods.

