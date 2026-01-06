Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Supermicro supports new NVIDIA AI platforms expands liquid cooling manufacturing

January 06, 2026 | 10:41
(0) user say
The server maker is preparing for next-generation AI hardware with expanded production for advanced cooling solutions.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a total IT solution provider for AI, cloud, storage, and 5G/edge, today announced expansions in manufacturing capacity and liquid-cooling capabilities, in collaboration with NVIDIA, to enable first-to-market delivery of data center-scale solutions optimized for the NVIDIA Vera Rubin and Rubin platforms. Leveraging accelerated development and collaboration with NVIDIA, Supermicro is uniquely positioned to rapidly deploy the flagship NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 and NVIDIA HGX™ Rubin NVL8 systems. Supermicro's proven Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS) approach delivers streamlined production, extensive customization options, and faster time-to-deployment, giving customers a decisive competitive edge in next-generation AI infrastructure.

"Supermicro's long-standing partnership with NVIDIA and our agile building block solutions enable us to bring the most advanced AI platforms to market faster than others," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "With expanded manufacturing and industry-leading liquid-cooling expertise, we're empowering hyperscalers and enterprises to deploy the NVIDIA Vera Rubin and Rubin platforms infrastructure at scale with unmatched speed, efficiency, and reliability."

For more information, please visit https://www.supermicro.com/en/accelerators/nvidia/vera-rubin

Flagship Products:

  • NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 SuperCluster: the premier rack-scale system unifies 72 NVIDIA Rubin GPUs and 36 NVIDIA Vera CPUs, NVIDIA ConnectX®-9 SuperNICs, and NVIDIA BlueField®-4 DPUs into a coherent platform with NVIDIA NVLink 6 and scales-out with NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand and NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet to power the AI industrial revolution. It delivers 3.6 exaflops NVFP4 performance, 1.4 PB/s HBM4 bandwidth, and 75 TB of fast memory. Built on the 3rd-generation NVIDIA MGX rack architecture for superior serviceability, reliability, and availability, Supermicro's implementation incorporates an enhanced data center-scale liquid-cooling technology stack with in-row Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs). This enables scalable warm-water cooling operation that minimizes energy consumption and water usage while maximizing density and efficiency.
  • 2U Liquid-cooled NVIDIA HGX Rubin NVL8 Systems: this compact 8-GPU system is optimized for AI and HPC workloads, delivering breakthrough performance and efficiency to enterprises for intelligence at scale. It provides 400 petaflops NVFP4, 176 TB/s HBM4 bandwidth, 28.8 TB/s NVLink bandwidth, and 1600 Gb/s NVIDIA ConnectX-9 networking SuperNICs. Supermicro delivers rack-scale design with maximum deployment flexibility and configuration options supporting flagship x86 CPUs such as next-generation Intel® Xeon® or AMD EPYC™ processors. Available options include a high-density 2U busbar design for optimal rack integration featuring Supermicro's industry-leading advanced Direct Liquid Cooling (DLC) technology.

Key NVIDIA Vera Rubin Platform Features Include:

  • NVIDIA NVLink™ 6: High-speed interconnects enabling unprecedented GPU-to-GPU and CPU-to-GPU communication for the training and inference of massive mixture-of-experts models.
  • NVIDIA Vera CPU: NVIDIA-designed custom Arm cores delivering 2x performance over the previous generation, with spatial multithreading (88 cores/176 threads), 1.2 TB/s LPDDR5X memory bandwidth with 3x more capacity and 1.8 TB/s NVLink-C2C bandwidth to GPUs (2x previous).
  • 3rd Generation Transformer Engine: Optimized acceleration for processing long-context workloads, narrow-precision computations critical to scale modern AI workloads.
  • 3rd Generation Confidential Computing: Delivers rack-scale confidential computing with a unified, GPU-level trusted execution environment that keeps models, data, and prompts protected and isolated.
  • 2nd Generation RAS Engine: Advanced reliability, availability, and serviceability features, including real-time health checks without downtime.

Additionally, the NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform benefits from newly announced NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet Photonics networking, built on the Spectrum-6 Ethernet ASIC (102.4 Tb/s switching on TSMC 3nm with 200G SerDes co-packaged optics and fully shared buffers). This delivers 5x power efficiency, 10x reliability, and 5x application uptime compared to traditional pluggable optics. Available models include the liquid-cooled SN6800 (409.6 Tb/s CPO, 512x 800G ports), SN6810 (102.4 Tb/s CPO, 128x 800G ports), and SN6600 (pluggable, 128x 800G ports, air/liquid-cooled). Complementing this is Supermicro-based storage solutions using the Petascale all-flash storage server and JBOF system supporting the NVIDIA BlueField -4 DPU running a variety of data management solutions.

Supermicro's strategic investments in expanded manufacturing facilities and a comprehensive end-to-end liquid-cooling technology stack are purpose-built to streamline production and deployment of fully liquid-cooled NVIDIA Vera Rubin and Rubin platforms. Combined with the modular DCBBS architecture, these capabilities accelerate deployment and time-to-online by enabling rapid configuration, rigorous validation, and seamless scaling of high-density platforms—ensuring customers achieve first-to-market advantages.

By PR Newswire

Super Micro Computer, Inc.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Supermicro NVIDIA Supermicro supports NVIDIA AI hardware solution

Related Contents

Supermicro showcases future HPC clusters and AI infrastructure at Supercomputing 2025

Supermicro showcases future HPC clusters and AI infrastructure at Supercomputing 2025

Trend Micro Launches End-to-End Protection for Agentic AI Systems with NVIDIA

Trend Micro Launches End-to-End Protection for Agentic AI Systems with NVIDIA

NVIDIA explores path to sovereign AI for Vietnam

NVIDIA explores path to sovereign AI for Vietnam

Supermicro earns Intel certification for immersion cooling systems

Supermicro earns Intel certification for immersion cooling systems

Supermicro unveils AMD-powered liquid and air-cooled AI platforms

Supermicro unveils AMD-powered liquid and air-cooled AI platforms

Supermicro Unleashes 20+ Next-Gen Systems, Redefining Single-Socket Performance & Data Center Efficiency

Supermicro Unleashes 20+ Next-Gen Systems, Redefining Single-Socket Performance & Data Center Efficiency

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Ascletis gets FDA clearance for oral GLP 1 diabetes study

Ascletis gets FDA clearance for oral GLP 1 diabetes study

US consumer tech revenue to hit 565 billion dollars in 2026

US consumer tech revenue to hit 565 billion dollars in 2026

Babies Bliss establishes new fertility wellness standard in Singapore

Babies Bliss establishes new fertility wellness standard in Singapore

iMPAKT by MPF turns compassion into data for social change

iMPAKT by MPF turns compassion into data for social change

Hisense unveils Innovating a Brighter Life theme at CES 2026

Hisense unveils Innovating a Brighter Life theme at CES 2026

Fox ESS debuts CQ6 high voltage battery with elevated energy density

Fox ESS debuts CQ6 high voltage battery with elevated energy density

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Ascletis gets FDA clearance for oral GLP 1 diabetes study

Ascletis gets FDA clearance for oral GLP 1 diabetes study

US consumer tech revenue to hit 565 billion dollars in 2026

US consumer tech revenue to hit 565 billion dollars in 2026

Babies Bliss establishes new fertility wellness standard in Singapore

Babies Bliss establishes new fertility wellness standard in Singapore

iMPAKT by MPF turns compassion into data for social change

iMPAKT by MPF turns compassion into data for social change

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020