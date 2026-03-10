Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Fuel import tariffs temporarily cut to zero until April 30

March 10, 2026 | 10:53
(0) user say
The government has temporarily cut preferential import tariffs on several petroleum products to zero, aiming to help businesses secure supply and stabilise the domestic fuel market amid global energy disruptions caused by Middle East tensions.
Fuel import tariffs temporarily cut to zero until April 30

Decree No.72/2026/ND-CP, which took effect on March 9, amends preferential import tariff rates on several petroleum products and petrol production materials. The measure will remain in force until April 30.

The move comes as escalating conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran raises concerns over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic route for crude oil exports from the Middle East. Disruptions along this corridor could directly affect Asian markets, including Vietnam, which rely heavily on Middle Eastern crude supplies.

Under the decree, preferential import tariffs on unleaded petrol have been reduced from 10 per cent to zero. The affected products include both unblended fuel and ethanol-blended varieties, classified under HS codes 2710.12.21, 2710.12.22, 2710.12.24, and 2710.12.25.

Tariffs on petrol blending components such as naphtha and reformate (HS code 2710.12.80) have also been cut from 10 per cent to zero.

In addition, preferential import duties on diesel fuel, fuel oil, aviation turbine fuel, and kerosene have been lowered from 7 per cent to zero.

Several petrochemical feedstocks will also benefit from the tax reduction. Import tariffs on xylene, condensate, and p-xylene have been cut from 3 per cent to zero, while duties on other cyclic hydrocarbons have been reduced from 2 per cent to zero.

According to the government, the temporary tariff cuts are designed to help enterprises diversify import sources, maintain adequate supply, and mitigate potential disruptions in the domestic fuel market amid global energy uncertainty.

After the decree expires, preferential tariff rates for the affected petroleum products and raw materials will revert to the levels stipulated in Decree No.26/2023/ND-CP issued on May 31, unless the government decides to extend the measure to address urgent economic and market stability requirements.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade may propose an extension to the Ministry of Finance, which would then submit a legal resolution to the government if further intervention is deemed necessary.

By Nguyen Thu

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
petroleum Tax Crude oil trade

Related Contents

Canada trade minister to visit Vietnam and Singapore

Canada trade minister to visit Vietnam and Singapore

0.1 per cent tax proposed on each transfer of digital assets

0.1 per cent tax proposed on each transfer of digital assets

Five million household businesses to adopt self-declared tax system

Five million household businesses to adopt self-declared tax system

Vietnam Expo 2025: a strategic move for Hong Kong into Southeast Asia’s rising star

Vietnam Expo 2025: a strategic move for Hong Kong into Southeast Asia’s rising star

Australia-Vietnam partnership unlocks trade, investment, and innovation opportunities

Australia-Vietnam partnership unlocks trade, investment, and innovation opportunities

Vietnam posts trade surplus of nearly $20 billion in first 10 months of 2025

Vietnam posts trade surplus of nearly $20 billion in first 10 months of 2025

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

ABP Securite partners with Rapid7 for Asia Pacific cybersecurity

ABP Securite partners with Rapid7 for Asia Pacific cybersecurity

Esperanza Securities launches inaugural entertainment security token offering

Esperanza Securities launches inaugural entertainment security token offering

MUFG Vietnam certified a Great Place to Work

MUFG Vietnam certified a Great Place to Work

Desert diamonds featured at 32nd Actors Awards red carpet

Desert diamonds featured at 32nd Actors Awards red carpet

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020