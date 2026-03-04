Corporate

Cardumen Capital expands Asia reach after NVIDIA acquires Illumex

March 04, 2026 | 14:10
The venture capital firm leveraged its Taipei partnership and successful portfolio exit to strengthen investment capabilities across the Asia Pacific region.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 March 2026 – Cardumen Capital, a leading European DeepTech venture capital firm, today marks a pivotal milestone in its international momentum following the acquisition of its portfolio company, Illumex, by NVIDIA. This landmark exit further solidifies the firm's strategic presence in the Asia-Pacific region and cements its 2019 vintage fund's position as a leading performer within its vintage cohort.

A Seed-to-Exit Success Story

Cardumen Capital was Illumex's first investor and led its 2021 seed round, supporting the company from inception through to exit. General Partners Gonzalo Martínez de Azagra and Igor de la Sota identified the startup's potential at the seed stage, guiding it toward this landmark milestone.

"This acquisition validates our DeepTech thesis," said Gonzalo Martínez de Azagra. "By backing visionary founders early, we demonstrate our ability to identify the core building blocks of the AI era."

Igor de la Sota added: "The success of the Illumex exit underscores the global demand for robust data infrastructure in the age of Generative AI. We are proud to have supported the team from day one in building a platform that now sits at the heart of the world's AI computing network."

Strengthening the Bridge to Asia-Pacific

Illumex joining NVIDIA serves as a powerful catalyst for Cardumen Capital's mission in Asia. Led by Taipei-based APAC Venture Partner Stan Yu, a serial entrepreneur turned venture capitalist, the firm is intensifying its efforts to bridge Asian strategic capital with world-class innovation hubs in Europe, Israel, and global DeepTech ecosystems.

"Building on this milestone exit to NVIDIA, we are seeing unprecedented momentum for our strategy in the APAC region," said Stan Yu. "The journey of Illumex proves the caliber of opportunities we bring to our partners. From our base in Asia, we are uniquely positioned to facilitate these high-stakes connections, ensuring that Asian institutional capital has exclusive access to the next wave of transformative DeepTech and frontier innovations."

As a pioneering venture capital firm with a dedicated partner presence in Taipei bridging the EMEA tech ecosystem, Cardumen Capital is uniquely positioned to drive cross-border synergies and deliver the performance expected by the institutional investment landscape in Asia.

https://www.cardumencapital.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Cardumen Capital

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

