TVS invests $4 million in Dat Bike

March 09, 2026 | 14:38
(0) user say
On March 5, Thien Viet Securities JSC announced a $4 million investment in Dat Bike, a Vietnamese electric motorbike manufacturer.
TVS invests $4 million in Dat Bike

This investment was made during Dat Bike's Series B funding round and marks participation of a Vietnamese investment bank in the electric vehicle sector.

This latest investment by TVS is part of a strategy to encourage technological innovation, green development, and sustainable growth. The capital is expected to be allocated to key areas of Dat Bike, including expanding production capacity, strengthening the supply chain, upgrading the distribution system, and strengthening R&D.

Enhancing these operational foundations will help Dat Bike better prepare for its expansion into the regional market in the next phase. In addition to financial resources, TVS also supports Dat Bike with management consulting, development planning, value chain optimisation, and access to capital markets to enhance operational efficiency and long-term growth potential.

In private equity investment, TVS pursues a proactive and selective strategy, targeting businesses with efficient operational foundations, clear technological capabilities, and strong growth potential. The investment standards increasingly shift towards quality and long-term value creation, placing higher demands on the capabilities of Vietnamese businesses.

With the belief that the private sector is a crucial driver of economic development, TVS continues to strengthen its support for businesses through capital, management expertise, and market connections. This approach helps TVS not only create financial value but also contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of domestic businesses, encouraging modernisation and innovation in key industries. The investment in Dat Bike further reflects this direction – partnering with pioneering Vietnamese businesses that are addressing major societal needs through technology and sustainable development models.

“The trend of green mobility is clearly emerging globally as countries are accelerating emission reduction policies towards the Net Zero goal by 2050,” said Nguyen Thanh Thao, CEO of TVS.

“Vietnam has over 77 million motorbikes in circulation and approximately 3 million new motorbikes sold annually, making it one of the largest two-wheeler markets in the world. In this context, Dat Bike is the pioneering domestic enterprise, with in-house capabilities spanning research, design, and manufacturing. We believe Dat Bike will continue to expand its scale and encourage the transition to clean energy vehicles in Vietnam.”

This investment is not only a milestone in TVS's green development strategy but also a testament to the growing recognition of Vietnam's technological capabilities in the eyes of domestic and international investors.

“As a strategic financial investor, TVS wishes to accompany Dat Bike on its journey to expand production, enhance R&D capabilities, and build a Vietnamese electric vehicle ecosystem towards sustainable development and emission reduction. This also demonstrates TVS's responsible investment orientation: creating long-term value for businesses, investors, and society,” TVS representative added.

Nguyen Ba Canh Son, founder and CEO of Dat Bike said, “TVS's decision to invest further not only signifies a financial contribution to Dat Bike but also affirms the belief in the ability of Vietnamese-made technology to conquer the international market in general and Dat Bike's growth strategy in particular."

"We appreciate the recognition and partnership of a reputable domestic investor like TVS. This collaboration will help Dat Bike accelerate: expanding production, diversifying products, improving the scale and quality of services, and making a practical contribution to the country's net zero journey.”

Dat Bike secures $4 million convertible loan Dat Bike secures $4 million convertible loan

InfraCo Asia announced on August 26 that it has provided a $4 million convertible loan to Vietnamese electric two-wheeler manufacturing company Dat Bike.
Dat Bike gains momentum with $4 million boost Dat Bike gains momentum with $4 million boost

After securing a $4 million convertible loan from InfraCo Asia under PIDG, Vietnamese startup Dat Bike is accelerating rapidly, capturing market share, drawing consumer attention, and stepping into a new era of green transportation.
Dat Bike accelerates sustainable mobility Dat Bike accelerates sustainable mobility

Despite the global investment slowdown, Vietnam’s pioneering electric motorbike manufacturer Dat Bike has successfully raised $22 million in the latest series B funding round, marking one of the most notable fundraising achievements in the country’s mobility sector this year.

By Thanh Van

TagTag:
TVS Dat Bike Green transportation green mobility EV electric vehicles e-scooter startups

