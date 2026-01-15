Sanofi, Long Chau Pharmacy relaunch medicine blister pack collection initiative

The initiative aims to contribute to the collection, processing, and recycling of plastic, thereby minimising their environmental impact.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, following the issuance of mandatory regulations on Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), approximately 1.8 million tonnes of plastic waste are discharged into the environment annually in Vietnam.

Plastic waste treatment and recycling remains limited, with up to 90 per cent being disposed of via landfilling or incineration, and only the remaining 10 per cent being recycled.

Global rankings indicate that Vietnam is among the top 10 countries for plastic pollution and the top five countries with suboptimal plastic waste management.

In addition to low recycling rates, the majority of the population lacks the habit of proper waste sorting at source, often mixing plastic waste with domestic waste before discharging it into the environment.

A blister pack collection project in the pharmaceutical industry, aiming to reduce plastic waste. Photo: Sanofi

The project aims to raise public awareness about waste sorting at source, while providing a solution for collecting and recycling used blister packs to alleviate the environmental burden.

This is an emerging project in the pharmaceutical industry, marking the first time a pharmacy chain has acted as a green station, accompanying pharmaceutical manufacturers in promoting a sustainable lifestyle.

In the pilot phase, the project is being deployed at 100 Long Chau stores in Ho Chi Minh City, creating a premise to evaluate expansion to other urban areas with high volumes of plastic waste.

Collection bins for blister packs are available, and the waste is subsequently processed by the project's specialised technical partner. Both entities aim to soon replicate this model across the entire system of over 2,400 Long Chau outlets in all 34 provinces and cities. This will enable national people to easily participate, join hands to reduce plastic waste, and sow more seeds for a happy, green life.

This activity is part of a green future project signed between Sanofi and Long Chau.

Didier Martin, head of pharma at Sanofi Vietnam stated, "This project demonstrates our commitment to the EPR implemented by Sanofi, which is not limited to our company's products but expanded to all other brands. Plastic waste collection and treatment projects are still new in the healthcare sector, but we believe this model will soon be widely replicated and bring about more practical impacts on the environment."

Nguyen Do Quyen, EVP and COO of FPT Retail, added that Long Chau wishes to accompany Sanofi in the long term on green and sustainable projects. With a national pharmacy network and a team of dedicated pharmacists who deeply understand customers, it will become an extended arm spreading the message of reducing plastic waste for a green future to millions of Vietnamese people.

“Responding to the spirit of Resolution No.72-NQ/TW of the Politburo and Resolution No. 282/NQ-CP of the government, aiming for a healthier Vietnam, we strive not only to bring quality pharmaceuticals at accessible prices to all people but also to care for community health through joining hands to protect a green, clean, and beautiful environment,” she noted.

