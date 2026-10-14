Russia grants Vietnamese citizens 30-day visa-free entry

Photo: Vietnam National Authority of Tourism

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on October 13 allowing Vietnamese passport holders to enter and stay in Russia visa-free for up to 30 days, according to Interfax.

The policy applies to Vietnamese citizens travelling on ordinary passports for tourism, family visits, business, scientific, cultural, political, social, economic and sporting activities, as well as transit through Russia. Under the decree, eligible travellers can enter, stay in and leave the country without applying for a visa.

The exemption does not cover those travelling to Russia for employment, including journalists, or for study or long-term residence.

Nguyen Huu Cuong, general director of Trang An Travel, which has more than a decade of experience organising trips to Russia for Vietnamese tourists, said the country remained an attractive destination thanks to its rich history, cultural heritage and vast natural landscapes.

“Direct flights and friendly diplomatic relations between the two countries are important soft factors that keep Russia high on the list of preferred destinations for Vietnamese travellers,” he said.

According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT), Russia receives around 15,000 Vietnamese visitors annually. Meanwhile, Vietnam welcomed approximately 1.13 million Russian visitors in the first nine months of 2026, up more than 160 per cent on-year. Russia is currently Vietnam’s third-largest source market for international visitors and its largest in Europe.

A VNAT representative said, “The reciprocal visa exemption arrangement is expected to boost travel between the two countries and potentially set new records in 2026-2027.”

The Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) said the visa exemption could increase demand for trips to Russia among Vietnamese citizens, potentially lifting visitor numbers by 25-30 per cent compared with the period before the policy took effect.

ATOR considers Vietnam a promising source market for Russian tourism. Vietnamese travellers tend to favour itineraries covering multiple destinations, extending beyond Moscow and St Petersburg to include locations in northern Russia.

ATOR data show that the number of Vietnamese tourists visiting Russia rose 69 per cent on-year in the first half of 2026. Including all travel purposes, arrivals of Vietnamese citizens increased by 10.7 per cent.

Russia is stepping up tourism promotion across Southeast Asia through its Discover Russia programme, seeking to attract more visitors from the region.

Currently, a typical seven-day, six-night tour of Moscow and St Petersburg costs from $2,200, with visits to landmarks including Red Square, the Kremlin and the Winter Palace.