Vietnam welcomes 19.5 million international visitors in 10 months

Photo: baodautu.vn

China remained Vietnam’s largest source market during the period, with nearly 4.4 million arrivals, followed by the Republic of Korea with 3.4 million, Russia with 1.25 million, and Taiwan (China) with 1.07 million. These were the only four markets to each contribute more than one million visitors to Vietnam from January to October.

Other major source markets included the United States with 808,700 arrivals, Cambodia with 787,100, Japan with 757,500, India with 744,600, the Philippines with 579,200, and Australia with 543,000.

Asia continued to be the largest source region, with 14.6 million arrivals, accounting for nearly 75 per cent of the total. Europe ranked second with 3.22 million arrivals, or 16.5 per cent, followed by the Americas with 1.04 million, or 4.4 per cent, Oceania with 602,700, or 3.1 per cent, and Africa with 59,900, or 0.3 per cent.

In terms of growth, Europe recorded the strongest increase, at 51.5 per cent on-year, followed by Africa at 30.7 per cent, Oceania at 21.5 per cent, the Americas at 18.1 per cent, and Asia at 7.3 per cent.

Europe was also the largest contributor to the overall increase in international arrivals to Vietnam, adding approximately 1.09 million visitors compared with the same period last year. By comparison, Asia recorded an additional 992,000 arrivals.

Russia was the standout European market, recording growth of 150 per cent and remaining the region’s largest source market. Other European markets also posted strong increases, including Poland, up 45.8 per cent, Switzerland, up 23.1 per cent, Sweden, up 21.4 per cent, and the Czech Republic, up 21.9 per cent.

Nearby Southeast Asian markets also recorded strong growth. Arrivals from the Philippines increased by 52.4 per cent, Cambodia by 43.2 per cent, Singapore by 28.9 per cent, and Indonesia by 27.1 per cent. Australia and New Zealand also posted positive growth of 21.3 per cent and 22.9 per cent, respectively.

In contrast, arrivals from the Republic of Korea, Vietnam’s second-largest source market, declined by 6.3 per cent, highlighting the need for continued efforts in tourism promotion, policy support, and product development to maintain the country’s competitiveness in traditional markets.

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) said the figures reflected the contribution of both large source markets and those recording high growth rates. While Asian markets continue to provide a solid foundation for Vietnam’s tourism industry, the expansion and more effective exploitation of long-haul markets, particularly in Europe, are creating an important new source of growth.

A stable and safe environment, the expansion of direct air routes connecting Vietnam with international tourism hubs, and favourable visa policies are among the factors supporting the country’s appeal to international visitors. These advantages, together with its diverse tourism resources and products, have helped sustain double-digit growth in international arrivals.

With 19.5 million international visitors in the first 10 months, Vietnam has achieved around 78 per cent of its 2026 target of welcoming 25 million arrivals. The final two months of the year will therefore be crucial to maintaining growth momentum and reaching the annual target.

The VNAT plans to continue tourism promotion programmes in key markets, including China, the Republic of Korea, India, and Russia, through the end of 2026. These efforts are expected to boost visitor numbers in the remaining months, consolidate source markets, and build momentum for tourism growth in 2027.

The authority has also called on localities and tourism businesses to step up efforts to attract visitors, organise cultural and tourism events, refresh tourism products, and improve service quality.