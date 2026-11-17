HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 November 2026 – The Walt Disney Company and Visa announced a multi-year strategic alliance across key Asia Pacific markets, establishing a long-term framework for the companies to collaborate on consumer experiences, co-branded payment programmes and joint marketing initiatives.

The Walt Disney Company and Visa celebrated their collaboration at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, bringing together representatives from both companies and beloved Disney friends for a special moment at the resort.

The collaboration will introduce new ways for Disney fans and Visa customers to access Disney experiences across the region. Visa will serve as Disney's exclusive payment network partner for Visa co-branded card programmes across key Asia Pacific markets. As part of the alliance, Visa will also serve as the Presenting Sponsor for the upcoming D23 Asia: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, taking place June 25-27, 2027 in Singapore.Visa cardholders can also look forward to exclusive perks and presale access to D23 Asia: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, as well as special opportunities to experience Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday ahead of its theatrical release in select markets. At Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, planned privileges specifically for eligible Visa cardholders include early park entry, priority access to select entertainment offerings and dedicated character meeting experiences.Additional experiences at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and Shanghai Disney Resort will be introduced over time. The collaboration builds on Disney and Visa's longstanding relationship in the United States and EMEA."Asia Pacific is home to some of the world's most passionate Disney fans, and this partnership is about creating more ways for them to access the experiences they love. By bringing together Disney's iconic brands and experiences with Visa's trusted network, we can deliver compelling benefits for cardholders while creating new opportunities for our issuing partners across the region. We're excited about what we can build together and the experiences we can unlock for consumers," said Vidur Khanna, VP, Head of Regional Sellers & Co-brand, Asia Pacific, Visa."This multi-year collaboration builds on our relationship with Visa and creates new ways for fans across Asia Pacific to connect with Disney," said Ivan Lee, Vice President for Corporate Alliances, The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific. "From Disney-branded Visa cards to special access and experiences, we look forward to bringing Disney's unparalleled stories, experiences and products to consumers through a single, integrated alliance across the region."The collaboration reflects both companies' commitment to delivering meaningful consumer experiences while creating new opportunities to engage audiences across one of the world's most dynamic and fastest-growing regions.Further details on benefits, cardholder eligibility, participating markets and launch timing will be announced in the coming months.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

