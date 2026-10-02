Dihua Street offers a journey through Taipei’s past and present

At its heart, Dihua Street is a vibrant historic corridor where centuries-old commercial heritage, traditional culture, and contemporary creativity come together.

Photo: Taiwan Tourism Administration

A walk along the street is more than a sightseeing trip. It is a chance to experience a side of Taipei where the city’s past remains part of everyday life, from the aromas drifting out of traditional shops to the restored façades lining the street.

Stepping onto Dihua Street feels like stepping into a living museum. Beautifully preserved shophouses showcase a rich mix of architectural styles, from ornate Baroque façades and Fujianese red-brick structures to clean-lined buildings reflecting the Japanese era.

Every turn offers a different architectural detail, making the street particularly rewarding to explore on foot. Historic façades provide a striking backdrop for photographs, while narrow lanes and old courtyards reveal quieter corners of Dadaocheng.

Historically, Dadaocheng served as a critical trading hub along the Tamsui River. For generations, merchants gathered here to trade Chinese medicinal herbs, dried goods, fragrant teas, and fine fabrics.

That heritage remains wonderfully tangible today. Walking past the long-standing storefronts, visitors can still catch the earthy aromas of dried ginseng, star anise, and roasted tea leaves. Traditional herbal pharmacies, tea merchants, and shops filled with dried foods and spices offer an experience that engages more than just the eye.

Photo: Taiwan Tourism Administration

Yet, Dihua Street is not frozen in the past. Multi-generational family businesses now operate alongside independent cafés, boutique craft shops, and contemporary art spaces tucked inside renovated historic buildings and courtyards.

Visitors can browse traditional remedies in a century-old herbal shop before stepping into a contemporary design studio, discovering locally crafted ceramics, or enjoying a modern interpretation of Taiwanese tea. This seamless transition between old and new is one of the street’s greatest charms.

The neighbourhood becomes especially lively around Lunar New Year, when Dihua Street transforms into one of Taipei’s most famous festive markets. Locals and visitors arrive to stock up on traditional delicacies, festive snacks, red decorations, and holiday gifts, filling the street with colour, aromas, and the energy of the season.

Even outside the festive period, Dihua Street retains its appeal. A leisurely afternoon can easily turn into several hours of browsing, tasting, photographing, and discovering small businesses that reveal different facets of Taiwanese culture.

For international travellers, Dihua Street offers an intimate introduction to Taipei beyond its modern landmarks. Here, heritage is not simply something to look at. It is something to walk through, taste, smell, and experience, a living neighbourhood where Taipei’s commercial roots and creative future meet.