The Travel Awards 2026 launched on November 17 with 15 categories, covering achievements driven by innovation, service quality, and the creation of distinctive travel experiences. Nominations span destinations, businesses, tourism products, and initiatives contributing to the sector's sustainable development.

Nguyen Trung Khanh, director general of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism. Photo: VnExpress

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Nguyen Trung Khanh, director general of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, said tourism was consolidating its position as a key economic sector, supported by contributions from localities, businesses, and tourism professionals in product development, service quality improvement, and the promotion of Vietnam’s image.

He said the sector needed to shift its focus from increasing visitor numbers towards improving quality, generating greater economic value, extending visitors’ stays, increasing spending, and enhancing tourist satisfaction.

“Any innovation must deliver tangible value to visitors throughout their travel experiences,” Khanh said. “As Vietnam’s tourism industry enters a new phase of development, identifying, recognising, and promoting high-quality, creative, and distinctive models, products, services, and experiences is a practical way to encourage innovation and strengthen the sector’s competitiveness,” he added.

Khanh noted that pioneering efforts in tourism did not necessarily require large-scale projects or substantial investment, but could also stem from attentive service, authentic local cultural experiences, or environmentally friendly initiatives.

He called on businesses to continue innovating their products, improving service quality, adopting technology, accelerating green transformation, and developing a professional workforce. Local authorities, meanwhile, should make more effective use of natural resources, cultural values, and local identities to enhance destination appeal.

Representing the organisers, Phan Vu Thuy Trang, managing editor of VnExpress said, "Travel Awards 2026 aims to recognise destinations, businesses, and tourism products that deliver quality experiences and create sustainable value for the industry."

“As Vietnam’s tourism sector continues to grow, establishing transparent benchmarks for quality and performance has become increasingly important. Through a clear set of assessment criteria, we hope to identify and recognise initiatives that make meaningful contributions to the industry,” she added.

The organisers announce the launch of the Travel Awards. Photo: VnExpress

In addition to the awards ceremony, the programme will be linked to initiatives including Vietnam Now, Travel Story, Travel Summit, and Travel Expo, which aim to promote stories, business models, and notable contributions to Vietnam’s tourism development.

Travel Awards 2026 comprises 15 categories divided into two groups: Core Awards and Pioneering Awards. The Core Awards recognise destinations, organisations, and tourism products and services that play important roles in the tourism ecosystem. The Pioneering Awards honour individuals, initiatives, and business models that encourage innovation and sustainable development.

Nominations will be assessed based on activities and achievements recorded between October 1, 2025 and September 30, 2026. For the Tourism Destination of the Year category, data will be compared against results for the first nine months of 2025 and the corresponding period in 2026.

The organisers will accept nominations until November 30. From December 7 to 31, the judging panel will conduct its assessment alongside a public survey. The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in Danang on January 15, 2027.

Organised by VnExpress, Travel Awards 2026 seeks to identify and recognise significant contributors to the changing landscape of Vietnam’s tourism industry, while encouraging innovative approaches that can generate wider impact and support the sector’s sustainable development.