Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam proposes special visa policies to attract international visitors

November 10, 2026 | 09:20
(0) user say
On November 8, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lam Thi Phuong Thanh submitted to the National Assembly a proposal for a resolution on special policies for tourism development, including visa policies to facilitate entry, exit and residence for international visitors, particularly high-spending and long-stay travellers.
Photo: Baodautu
Photo: baodautu.vn

The draft resolution proposes special visa policies to facilitate entry, exit and residence for international tourists.

The government’s submission calls for expanding bilateral visa exemptions for visitors from key source markets and introducing flexible visa policies tailored to individual markets, with priority given to high-spending visitors, long-stay travellers, repeat visitors and those attending conferences and seminars.

It also proposes controlled pilot schemes for foreign remote workers and those seeking long-term medical treatment, rehabilitation and wellness services in Vietnam. In addition, more favourable work permit, visa and temporary residence arrangements would be considered for foreign experts and artists working on tourism projects.

Under the draft, visa, entry, exit and residence policies for international visitors would be developed in a more open and convenient manner to strengthen Vietnam’s tourism competitiveness against regional destinations. This would cover eligibility, visa validity, permitted stays, entry frequency, costs and the convenience of administrative procedures.

The draft also proposes expanding bilateral visa exemptions for ordinary passport holders from key source markets and markets with strong growth potential, high spending capacity and convenient air connectivity. Such arrangements would be considered in line with national interests and requirements for national defence and security.

Flexible visa policies would also be introduced for different markets, prioritising high-spending visitors, long-stay travellers, repeat visitors and those combining tourism with business activities or attending international conferences and seminars in Vietnam.

A controlled pilot mechanism would be established for foreign nationals working remotely and capable of staying in Vietnam for extended periods, provided they contribute to the tourism economy.

Foreign nationals travelling to Vietnam for medical treatment, rehabilitation, holidays or long-term healthcare, together with accompanying persons, could also be considered for more favourable pilot visa and residence arrangements. These would be tailored to the purpose and duration of their stay, subject to confirmation from qualified receiving establishments and approval by competent authorities.

The draft further addresses foreign highly qualified experts and technical workers, as well as artists and performers holding valid professional licences in their home countries and signing employment contracts with domestic enterprises to work on tourism projects.

Vietnam gains popularity as Asia-Pacific tourists prioritise familiarity, flexibility: Visa report Vietnam gains popularity as Asia-Pacific tourists prioritise familiarity, flexibility: Visa report
Slovak Embassy directs applicants to VFS after alternate provider suspension Slovak Embassy directs applicants to VFS after alternate provider suspension
Vietnamese tourists gain easier access to Dubai Vietnamese tourists gain easier access to Dubai
Visa reinforces commitment to Vietnam’s growth ambitions Visa reinforces commitment to Vietnam’s growth ambitions
Russia grants Vietnamese citizens 30-day visa-free entry Russia grants Vietnamese citizens 30-day visa-free entry
Visa calls for real-time controls in travel expense management Visa calls for real-time controls in travel expense management

By Thai An

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
visa international visitors

Related Contents

Vietnam welcomes 19.5 million international visitors in 10 months

Vietnam welcomes 19.5 million international visitors in 10 months

Visa calls for real-time controls in travel expense management

Visa calls for real-time controls in travel expense management

Russia grants Vietnamese citizens 30-day visa-free entry

Russia grants Vietnamese citizens 30-day visa-free entry

Vietnam attracts 17.7m international visitors in nine months

Vietnam attracts 17.7m international visitors in nine months

Visa reinforces commitment to Vietnam’s growth ambitions

Visa reinforces commitment to Vietnam’s growth ambitions

Vietnam Airlines signs digital transformation agreements with Visa and AWS

Vietnam Airlines signs digital transformation agreements with Visa and AWS

Latest News ⁄ Timeout ⁄ Travel

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

State Grid commissions 1.08 MW solar project in Changzhou

State Grid commissions 1.08 MW solar project in Changzhou

Ford Foundation sets 50% multiyear funding floor globally

Ford Foundation sets 50% multiyear funding floor globally

Techcombank named Vietnam's best transaction bank

Techcombank named Vietnam's best transaction bank

Merdeka Gold Resources records 69% third-quarter output increase

Merdeka Gold Resources records 69% third-quarter output increase

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020