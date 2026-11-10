Vietnam proposes special visa policies to attract international visitors

Photo: baodautu.vn

The draft resolution proposes special visa policies to facilitate entry, exit and residence for international tourists.

The government’s submission calls for expanding bilateral visa exemptions for visitors from key source markets and introducing flexible visa policies tailored to individual markets, with priority given to high-spending visitors, long-stay travellers, repeat visitors and those attending conferences and seminars.

It also proposes controlled pilot schemes for foreign remote workers and those seeking long-term medical treatment, rehabilitation and wellness services in Vietnam. In addition, more favourable work permit, visa and temporary residence arrangements would be considered for foreign experts and artists working on tourism projects.

Under the draft, visa, entry, exit and residence policies for international visitors would be developed in a more open and convenient manner to strengthen Vietnam’s tourism competitiveness against regional destinations. This would cover eligibility, visa validity, permitted stays, entry frequency, costs and the convenience of administrative procedures.

The draft also proposes expanding bilateral visa exemptions for ordinary passport holders from key source markets and markets with strong growth potential, high spending capacity and convenient air connectivity. Such arrangements would be considered in line with national interests and requirements for national defence and security.

Flexible visa policies would also be introduced for different markets, prioritising high-spending visitors, long-stay travellers, repeat visitors and those combining tourism with business activities or attending international conferences and seminars in Vietnam.

A controlled pilot mechanism would be established for foreign nationals working remotely and capable of staying in Vietnam for extended periods, provided they contribute to the tourism economy.

Foreign nationals travelling to Vietnam for medical treatment, rehabilitation, holidays or long-term healthcare, together with accompanying persons, could also be considered for more favourable pilot visa and residence arrangements. These would be tailored to the purpose and duration of their stay, subject to confirmation from qualified receiving establishments and approval by competent authorities.

The draft further addresses foreign highly qualified experts and technical workers, as well as artists and performers holding valid professional licences in their home countries and signing employment contracts with domestic enterprises to work on tourism projects.