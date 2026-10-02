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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Discovering Yilan’s quieter side in Taipingshan

October 02, 2026 | 09:56
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A former logging hub, Taipingshan now combines forest recreation with traces of Taiwan’s forestry heritage.

Yilan is often associated with paddy fields, coastal landscapes and peaceful towns. Further inland, Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area presents a different dimension of the destination, shaped by mountain forests, mist and a long history of forestry.

The winding road to Taipingshan gradually leaves Yilan’s more urban areas behind, with the landscape changing as the road climbs higher. As the road climbs higher, the air becomes cooler and crisper, while lush forests stretch along the slopes and thin veils of mist drift through the trees.

Discovering Yilan’s quieter side in Taipingshan
Photo: Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA)

Taipingshan’s identity is closely linked to its forestry history. Once an important logging hub in Taiwan (China), the mountain was served by a network of railways used to transport timber. Today, traces of that history remain part of the visitor experience, alongside the area’s forests and natural landscapes.

The landscape changes with the seasons, from vibrant greens in spring to the warm reds and golds of autumn and the misty mountain scenery of winter. Together with its diverse ecosystem, these seasonal changes form an important part of the area’s natural landscape.

The history of Taipingshan becomes particularly tangible on the Bong Bong Train. Once used to transport timber down the mountain, the historic alpine railway now offers visitors a link to the area’s forestry past while taking them through its present-day mountain landscape.

The playful name “Bong Bong” comes from the distinctive sound of the train travelling along the iron rails. The wooden carriages, open on both sides, allow passengers to experience the surrounding forest and mountain scenery as the train moves through the mist. The railway also provides a tangible reminder of the role transport once played in Taipingshan’s logging industry.

Discovering Yilan’s quieter side in Taipingshan
Photo: Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA)

Today, the area combines traces of its forestry history with facilities and activities for visitors exploring the mountain landscape.

Beyond the railway, forest trails lead visitors through layers of vegetation, with old trees rising through the mist and wooden boardwalks winding through the landscape. Birdsong mixes with the sound of wind moving through the leaves, creating a landscape that contrasts with the bustle of Yilan’s urban areas.

The combination of natural landscapes, biodiversity and forestry heritage gives Taipingshan a distinct place within Yilan. The mountain adds a forest and cultural-heritage dimension to a destination more commonly associated with its coastline, agricultural landscapes and hot springs.

For visitors exploring Yilan, Taipingshan provides an opportunity to experience the mountain environment while seeing visible links to the area’s forestry past.

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Taipingshan Yilan Discovering Yilan’s quieter side Taipingshan National Forest Taiwan’s forestry heritage

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