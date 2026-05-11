IEAE 2026 to showcase electronics, smart appliances in Ho Chi Minh City

The Vietnam International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo (IEAE 2026) will run from May 28–30, spanning over 10,000 square metres with more than 500 booths from over 300 companies from Vietnam and abroad. Many exhibitors come from leading electronics manufacturing hubs in China, including Shenzhen, Dongguan, Ningbo, Zhongshan, and Foshan.

IEAE 2025. Photo: VINEXAD

Prominent brands including Remax, Dongguan WUQUE Precision Technology – known for its custom mechanical keyboards – Shenzhen Sanlida Electrical Technology, which specialises in kitchen appliances, and Guangdong Chunmi Electrical Appliance Technology, a producer of smart kitchen robots, will showcase a diverse and highly competitive range of products.

IEAE 2026 is positioned as a specialised trade platform for Vietnam's consumer electronics and home appliance industry, bringing together manufacturers, buyers, and distributors to create new advantages in effective business collaboration.

Over the course of three days, the exhibition will provide a dynamic networking environment where companies can exchange demands and identify suitable partners through well-organised trade promotion activities. With a strong focus on business efficiency, IEAE 2026 is a meeting point for industry players and a key platform to strengthen connections, enhance cooperation, and generate added value across the market.

The event presents a comprehensive overview of the consumer electronics and home appliance industry, where visitors can explore the latest technology trends, discover a wide range of products, and unlock direct business collaboration opportunities.

The consumer electronics zone will showcase popular products in Vietnam and the region, including Hi-Fi Bluetooth earphones, portable Bluetooth speakers, gaming devices, fast-charging cables, high-capacity power banks, smart chargers, mobile accessories, wearable devices, as well as advanced technologies such as drones and robots.

Exhibitors are large-scale manufacturers with capabilities, meeting international export standards, offering diverse designs at competitive prices – ideal for long-term partnerships and private label development.

Meanwhile, the home appliances zone will feature practical small household appliances, ranging from high-power induction cookers, air fryers, energy-saving fans, ionic hair dryers, multi-function cookers, juicers to electric kettles. These products emphasise convenience, durability, and energy efficiency, while maintaining price points suitable for mass consumer demand. With flexible distribution strategies across traditional retail and e-commerce channels, exhibitors are well-positioned to effectively reach target customers.

IEAE 2026 continues to reinforce its role as an effective trade bridge through practical business matching activities tailored for buyers in Vietnam. The exhibition offers curated visiting activities combined with business-to-business matchmaking sessions, facilitating direct connections between buyers and suppliers. This allows visitors to access high-quality sourcing opportunities early, improve partner search efficiency, and expand business collaboration prospects.

The exhibition will also include industry forums and seminars gathering experts and enterprises to share insights on market trends, policies, and opportunities within Vietnam's electronics and home appliance sectors. These sessions provide valuable updates, helping businesses refine strategies, adapt to market changes, and shape sustainable development directions.

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