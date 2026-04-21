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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AG&P LNG to increase Cai Mep LNG Terminal stake to 100 per cent

April 21, 2026 | 16:56
(0) user say
Leading LNG terminals and downstream infrastructure company, AG&P LNG, a subsidiary of Nebula Energy, on April 21 announced that it has agreed to acquire 100 per cent stake in the Cai Mep LNG Terminal located in Vung Tau area in South Vietnam.
AG&P LNG to increase Cai Mep LNG Terminal stake to 100 per cent

The move follows AG&P LNG’s initial acquisition announcement of a 49 per cent stake in 2024 and reflects Nebula Energy’s strong commitment towards Vietnam economic development.

Upon completion of the transaction and regulatory approvals, Cai Mep LNG Terminal Company will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AG&P LNG, with Hai Linh Co., Ltd. fully divesting its shareholding. The transaction remains subject to customary regulatory approvals and conditions.

Fully constructed and commissioned in 2025, the Cai Mep LNG terminal was originally developed by Hai Linh Co., Ltd. Over the past 12 months, the terminal has been mechanically completed, commissioned and ramped up under the joint stewardship of AG&P LNG and Hai Linh, and now is ready to deliver reliable LNG supply to downstream customers in the South Vietnam market.

The Cai Mep LNG terminal is connected to the nearby Phu My industrial zone and has pipeline connectivity to Vietnam’s largest power generation complex, Phu My, with a gas-fired capacity of 3.9 GW. Strategically located near the Mekong River Delta, the terminal features three onshore tanks with a total LNG storage capacity of 220,000 cu.m, LNG breakbulk capability to reload LNG into smaller vessels, and 14 bays for CNG and LNG truck loading. Well-connected via multiple highways to nearby demand centers, Cai Mep has become a critical node in Vietnam’s emerging LNG-to-power supply chain.

Peter Gibson, chairman of Nebula Energy said, “Taking full ownership of Cai Mep is a defining milestone for AG&P LNG and for Vietnam’s energy transition. Since our initial decision in 2024, the terminal has successfully commenced operations and is now posed for being the key gas infrastructure in South Vietnam’s gas infrastructure."

"Consolidating 100 per cent of Cai Mep allows us to integrate the terminal end-to-end with our LNG supply, shipping, and downstream distribution platforms, and deliver reliable, competitively priced LNG to power plants and industries across the country. We are deeply grateful to Hai Linh Co., Ltd. for their partnership and vision in bringing this terminal to life.”

Le Van Tam, CEO of Hai Linh Co., Ltd., said, “We are proud of what Hai Linh and AG&P LNG have accomplished together at Cai Mep – from completing construction to successful commissioning and commercial operations. As Vietnam’s LNG market enters its next phase of rapid growth, we believe AG&P LNG, as a specialised global LNG infrastructure company backed by Nebula Energy, is ideally positioned to scale Cai Mep to its full potential."

"Divesting our stake allows Hai Linh to redeploy capital into our core petroleum business and our Hiep Phuoc Power Plant, while ensuring Cai Mep continues to serve Vietnam under strong, committed ownership,” he said.

AG&P LNG buys 49 per cent stake in Cai Mep LNG Terminal AG&P LNG buys 49 per cent stake in Cai Mep LNG Terminal

Singapore-based Atlantic, Gulf and Pacific LNG (AG&P), a subsidiary of US investment and development firm Nebula Energy, has acquired a 49 per cent stake in Cai Mep LNG Terminal located in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province.
Hateco-APM consortium wins $1.76bn Lien Chieu port development in Danang Hateco-APM consortium wins $1.76bn Lien Chieu port development in Danang

A consortium between Hateco and the Netherlands' APM Terminals will develop the Lien Chieu container port in Danang with an investment of $1.76 billion.
APM Terminals takes 49 per cent stake in Hateco terminal APM Terminals takes 49 per cent stake in Hateco terminal

APM Terminals has become a minority shareholder and operating partner at the Hateco Haiphong International Container Terminal, joining Hateco Group after three years of development partnership.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
AG&P LNG Cai Mep LNG Terminal Vung Tau province Nebula Energy M&A logistics

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