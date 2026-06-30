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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Consortium seeks Ha Tinh support to accelerate Vung Ang III LNG plant

June 30, 2026 | 16:51
(0) user say
The consortium developing the $2 billion Vung Ang III Liquefied Natural Gas Power Plant has requested support from Ha Tinh authorities to accelerate land allocation and leasing procedures.
Consortium seeks Ha Tinh support to accelerate Vung Ang III LNG plant
Vung Ang III LNG Power Plant in Ha Tinh

The joint venture, comprising Vietnam Oil and Gas Power Corporation, Vietnam Machinery Installation Corporation, and B.Grimm Power Public Co., Ltd, made the proposal during a meeting with the Ha Tinh People's Committee on June 25. The consortium is seeking assistance with land allocation, land lease, and sea surface allocation to accelerate the project.

The investors requested Ha Tinh People's Committee to propose favourable policies to ensure the project's viability, support land allocation and lease procedures, and invest in a 500kV transmission line connecting the plant to the national grid. They also called for accelerating the liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage facility, completing exploitation of the Cup Bau sand mine, and providing support for levelling materials for construction.

The project received investment approval from Ha Tinh People's Committee on June 9. The plant will have a capacity of approximately 1,500 MW, with total estimated investment of VND51.43 trillion ($2 billion), utilising more than 51.7 hectares of land and nearly 16 hectares of sea surface.

In August, the investor will establish a project company and submit the feasibility study and detailed 1/500-scale construction plan for appraisal. The first 750-MW generating unit is expected to begin commercial operations in the first quarter of 2031, with the second unit planned for the second quarter of 2032.

Once completed, the plant is expected to become one of the key energy facilities in the north central region, supporting national energy security and Power Development Plan VIII.

PV Power shakes hands with SK Group on Quynh Lap LNG thermal power plant PV Power shakes hands with SK Group on Quynh Lap LNG thermal power plant

On May 18, the Nghe An People’s Committee and a consortium comprising PV Power, Nghe An Sugar Company (NASU), and SK Innovation held a ceremony to launch technical infrastructure works for the Quynh Lap LNG thermal power plant with a total investment of nearly $2.2 billion.
Thailand’s B.Grimm Power and PV Power join forces to develop LNG power plant Thailand’s B.Grimm Power and PV Power join forces to develop LNG power plant

On May 28, B.Grimm Power and PV Power signed a cooperation agreement to jointly develop the Vung Ang III LNG Power Plant in Ha Tinh province.
EVN and Gulf Energy plan to develop LNG projects in Vietnam EVN and Gulf Energy plan to develop LNG projects in Vietnam

EVN and Gulf Energy Group (Thailand) have discussed the possibility of cooperating to develop wind and liquefied natural gas power projects in Vietnam.
Karpowership on floating LNG as a bridge for Vietnam's energy needs Karpowership on floating LNG as a bridge for Vietnam's energy needs

Vietnam's energy challenge is no longer about building enough capacity, but delivering it fast enough. Jad El Sebaaly of Karpowership discussed with VIR how floating liquefied natural gas and Powerships can address short-term supply pressures while supporting the country's long-term energy roadmap.
Work starts on Japan–Bac Lieu wind power plant Work starts on Japan–Bac Lieu wind power plant

On June 20, Ca Mau People’s Committee, in collaboration with the Japan–Bac Lieu Energy JSC, held the groundbreaking ceremony for the Japan–Bac Lieu wind power plant in Dong Hai commune.

By Nguyen Kim

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
LNG Vung Ang III Ha Tinh thermal power plant LNG B.Grimm Power

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