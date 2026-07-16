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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Oman investment fund facilitates near $300 million deal for Vietnamese enterprise

July 16, 2026 | 14:25
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The Vietnam Oman Investment acts as a strategic capital channel connecting the Gulf region with Vietnam and facilitates investments between businesses from both sides, with the latest deal between OTECH and G-Group.

In late June, data centre venture G-Campus was granted an investment registration certificate with an investment capital of VND7.6 trillion (nearly $300 million).

It is part of the strategic cooperation agreement between G-Group, the Hanoi People’s Committee, and OTECH – a subsidiary of Omantel Group and Oman’s leading ICT solutions provider. By directly engaging in the venture, the three sides share a vision of developing and operating AI data centres and high-performance computing in Vietnam.

The deal stems from an introduction by VOI, the investment and asset management arm of the Oman Investment Authority (OIA) in Vietnam.

VOI accompanied G-Group during its business trip to Oman in April, facilitating the Vietnamese company in connecting with leading Gulf corporations and financial institutions. The fund’s prestige contributes to accelerating the investment promotion. Thus, it took less than three months for the parties from signing the MoU to obtaining the investment certificate.

Oman investment fund facilitates near $300 million deal for Vietnamese enterprise
The representatives of VOI and G-Group during the business trip to Oman in April 2026

VOI is a joint venture between the OIA and State Capital Investment Corporation of Vietnam, established in 2008. Over 18 years of operations in Vietnam, VOI has facilitated the flow of strategic capital from Gulf countries into Vietnam through direct investments.

In recent years, VOI has acted as a gateway for many Gulf partners to execute large-scale investment deals in Vietnamese businesses. The fund has reinforced its role as a connector thanks to its reputation, extensive relationship network, and understanding of the needs of both investors and recipients.

The Oman–Vietnam Digital Corridor venture serves as a powerful testament to this approach. Leveraging VOI's connection, the parties have formed the venture under a partnership model. Among them, the Hanoi People's Committee acts as a strategic partner while providing support in completing the legal framework. OTECH will contribute its expertise in operating national-scale AI-ready data centres and sovereign cloud platforms. Meanwhile, G-Group will oversee investment and commercialisation in the domestic market.

Oman investment fund facilitates near $300 million deal for Vietnamese enterprise
G-Group received the investment registration certificate for a $300 million high-tech data centre

“We view this deal as a way to realise our core mission of becoming a gateway for capital and partnerships between Oman, the Gulf region, and Vietnam. We take pride in facilitating the transformation of initial handshakes into tangible projects within a very short period of time. This achievement motivates us to continue playing this role in the future,” the representative of the VOI Management Board said.

In Vietnam, VOI has executed ventures like investing in inter-level school systems to support Vietnam’s education sector, large-scale hospitals like Vinmec and a Mekong Delta-based hospital with over 300 beds to serve the local community. Other key infrastructure projects include the Trung Luong – My Thuan Motorway and TM14. These ventures have made a significant contribution to advancing sustainable socioeconomic development.

At the same time, the fund also invests in Vietnam’s leading rooftop solar power developer, providing renewable energy solutions for industrial parks and foreign-invested manufacturing enterprises.

The VOI's Management Board stated that the fund would step up its efforts to transform new partnerships into tangible initiatives. Beyond a strategic capital channel, the fund is increasingly making a more diverse contribution to the Gulf-Vietnam economic relationship.

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Bilateral trade between Vietnam and Oman reached $250 million last year, marking a fivefold increase over the past 15 years. This remarkable growth underscores the Vietnam-Oman Investment (VOI) Fund's expanding role as a strategic investment partner and key economic bridge between the two nations.
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By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
VOI oman OTECH G-Group G-Campus AI data centre gulf

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Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

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