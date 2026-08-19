Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

World Gym opens first Thai location in Imperial World Samrong

August 19, 2026 | 14:47
(0) user say
Fitness network World Gym launched membership presales on 18 August 2026 for its first Thailand facility, located inside Imperial World Samrong in Bangkok.

BANGKOK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Gym, the global fitness brand founded on California's Muscle Beach in 1976, today announced the upcoming opening of its first club in Thailand at Imperial World Samrong. The launch will introduce the brand's world-class fitness experience to Thai members, combining internationally benchmarked facilities, advanced technology and accessible membership options.

World Gym has grown from the golden era of bodybuilding at Muscle Beach into one of the world's most recognized fitness names, today operating nearly 300 clubs across six continents and serving more than one million members worldwide. From an early training ground for icons like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lou Ferrigno in the 1970s, World Gym is today publicly listed in Taiwan (2762.TWSE) where it operates 140+ locations, making it the company's largest market. For Thailand's rapidly growing fitness sector, the brand's arrival brings an established international operator and a 50-year brand legacy to local members for the first time.

World Gym enters Thailand with a clear promise: premium, world-class fitness made genuinely accessible. Its first Thai club combines internationally benchmarked facilities and equipment from partners including Matrix and Abs Company with advanced technology such as AI Posture Diagnostics, a three-minute assessment providing personalized insights into posture, balance and flexibility, and the MYZONE Switch wearable for effort-based training. This members-first approach is designed to make high-quality fitness part of everyday life.

The brand will further expand its international training offering in Thailand through its partnership with HYROX. Already HYROX's largest partner in the Asia-Pacific region, with the collaboration spanning the brand's locations in Taiwan, World Gym plans to also extend the partnership to Thailand later this year.

"Thailand is a strategic next step for World Gym. This market has the energy, ambition and rising fitness culture our brand was built on. Our promise here is simple: we're not just opening a gym, we're making world-class fitness part of everyday life. And we're bringing our 50 years of legacy and the technology that defines the next generation of fitness here to achieve this," says John Caraccio, Chairman, President, World Gym Corporation.

Building on the launch momentum, founding-member registrations are now open, forming the founding World Gym community in Thailand. For more information, visit https://www.worldgym.co.th/en-us/landing-page/samrong.

By PR Newswire

World Gym

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
World Gym membership presales bangkok

Related Contents

Delta Thailand presents integrated energy solutions at ASEW 2026 in Bangkok

Delta Thailand presents integrated energy solutions at ASEW 2026 in Bangkok

AIG reinforces leading position through global expansion efforts

AIG reinforces leading position through global expansion efforts

Money20/20 Asia leaders call for financial AI cooperation

Money20/20 Asia leaders call for financial AI cooperation

Maha Songkran World Water Festival opens in Bangkok

Maha Songkran World Water Festival opens in Bangkok

Bangkok unveils Kudthai cultural showcase in Songwat district

Bangkok unveils Kudthai cultural showcase in Songwat district

Bangkok to host inaugural Eurovision Song Contest Asia 2026

Bangkok to host inaugural Eurovision Song Contest Asia 2026

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Yiren Digital deploys enterprise AI across core operations

Yiren Digital deploys enterprise AI across core operations

Oshima launches PlySight AI platform for textile defect mapping

Oshima launches PlySight AI platform for textile defect mapping

ICAC Commissioner concludes ASEAN anti-corruption summit in Malaysia

ICAC Commissioner concludes ASEAN anti-corruption summit in Malaysia

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Yiren Digital deploys enterprise AI across core operations

Yiren Digital deploys enterprise AI across core operations

Oshima launches PlySight AI platform for textile defect mapping

Oshima launches PlySight AI platform for textile defect mapping

ICAC Commissioner concludes ASEAN anti-corruption summit in Malaysia

ICAC Commissioner concludes ASEAN anti-corruption summit in Malaysia

World Gym opens first Thai location in Imperial World Samrong

World Gym opens first Thai location in Imperial World Samrong

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020