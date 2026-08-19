World Gym opens first Thai location in Imperial World Samrong

BANGKOK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Gym, the global fitness brand founded on California's Muscle Beach in 1976, today announced the upcoming opening of its first club in Thailand at Imperial World Samrong. The launch will introduce the brand's world-class fitness experience to Thai members, combining internationally benchmarked facilities, advanced technology and accessible membership options.

World Gym has grown from the golden era of bodybuilding at Muscle Beach into one of the world's most recognized fitness names, today operating nearly 300 clubs across six continents and serving more than one million members worldwide. From an early training ground for icons like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lou Ferrigno in the 1970s, World Gym is today publicly listed in Taiwan (2762.TWSE) where it operates 140+ locations, making it the company's largest market. For Thailand's rapidly growing fitness sector, the brand's arrival brings an established international operator and a 50-year brand legacy to local members for the first time.

World Gym enters Thailand with a clear promise: premium, world-class fitness made genuinely accessible. Its first Thai club combines internationally benchmarked facilities and equipment from partners including Matrix and Abs Company with advanced technology such as AI Posture Diagnostics, a three-minute assessment providing personalized insights into posture, balance and flexibility, and the MYZONE Switch wearable for effort-based training. This members-first approach is designed to make high-quality fitness part of everyday life.

The brand will further expand its international training offering in Thailand through its partnership with HYROX. Already HYROX's largest partner in the Asia-Pacific region, with the collaboration spanning the brand's locations in Taiwan, World Gym plans to also extend the partnership to Thailand later this year.

"Thailand is a strategic next step for World Gym. This market has the energy, ambition and rising fitness culture our brand was built on. Our promise here is simple: we're not just opening a gym, we're making world-class fitness part of everyday life. And we're bringing our 50 years of legacy and the technology that defines the next generation of fitness here to achieve this," says John Caraccio, Chairman, President, World Gym Corporation.

Building on the launch momentum, founding-member registrations are now open, forming the founding World Gym community in Thailand. For more information, visit https://www.worldgym.co.th/en-us/landing-page/samrong.