Cai Mep Terminal delivers first pipeline gas to Phu My Power Complex​​​​​​​

Regasified liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Cai Mep Terminal is now flowing through the fully owned pipeline to the 900 MW Phu My 2.1 and 2.1E power plants, operated by Vietnam Electricity's (EVN) Power Generation Corporation 3 (EVNGENCO3), supporting the commissioning of the new Cai Mep – Phu My gas pipeline and gas distribution station.

Deliveries are being made under a gas sale agreement between Cai Mep Terminal and EVNGENCO3 covering the commissioning and reliability-testing phases of the new pipeline infrastructure.

The milestone establishes the Cai Mep Terminal as Vietnam's first private terminal to deliver regasified LNG into the Phu My power complex. The move marks a critical step in Vietnam's LNG-to-power strategy and in strengthening fuel-supply security across southern Vietnam.

With three million tonnes per annum of import capacity, expandable to six million tonnes per annum, Cai Mep Terminal is one of only two operational LNG import terminals in Vietnam.

The milestone follows AG&P LNG's acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in Cai Mep Terminal in late April, after initially announcing the acquisition of a 49 per cent stake in 2024.

The terminal is connected to the nearby Phu My Industrial Park in Ho Chi Minh City and has pipeline connectivity to Vietnam’s largest power generation complex, Phu My, with a gas-fired capacity of 3.9 GW.

Strategically located near the Mekong River Delta, the terminal features three onshore tanks with a total LNG storage capacity of 220,000 cu.m, LNG breakbulk capability to reload LNG into smaller vessels, and 14 bays for CNG and LNG truck loading.

Cai Mep LNG Terminal to start commercial operations in September 2024 AG&P LNG, a subsidiary of Nebula Energy, along with its partner, Hai Linh Co., Ltd., a prominent petroleum product import terminal and trader, have announced the start of the commissioning of Cai Mep LNG Terminal.

PVChem and Messer SE & Co. KGaA to build $37 million industrial gas plant PetroVietnam Chemical and Services Corporation (PVChem), a member of Petrovietnam, and Germany's Messer SE & Co. KGaA have signed a joint venture agreement to establish Cai Mep Industrial Gases Co., Ltd.