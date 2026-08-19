Tencent Cloud builds new data centre region in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced it will establish its first Cloud Region in Malaysia, which will comprise up to three availability zones in Johor. The investment will expand Tencent Cloud's local infrastructure presence, providing enterprises in Malaysia with the secure, resilient foundation needed for AI-powered workflows, data-heavy applications, and the delivery of digital services at scale.

The new Cloud Region in Malaysia will join Tencent Cloud International's global infrastructure network, which currently spans 66 Availability Zones across 23 regions.

"Malaysia remains a key market in Tencent Cloud's growth strategy across Asia," said Bluefin Jiannan Zhao, Vice President of Tencent Cloud and Managing Director of Tencent Cloud International for Asia Pacific. "The new Cloud Region in Malaysia will serve as a critical node within our global infrastructure, enabling enterprises to scale locally, expand regionally, and accelerate their AI-driven innovation. Through this investment, we aim to deepen our support for Malaysia's digital transformation journey and contribute to the continued growth of its AI ecosystem."

The announcement was made at Tencent Cloud C-Suite Dialogue 2026, where Tencent Cloud convened top business and technology leaders to discuss the development and deployment of AI Agent solutions for enterprise use cases.

Supporting practical enterprise AI adoption

Today, with over 50% of Malaysia enterprises adopting AI[1], considerable opportunities remain to deepen and broaden its use across industries. During the event, Tencent Cloud showcased its latest AI-powered solutions, demonstrating how enterprises can move from AI experimentation to production-ready deployment.

These include Tencent WorkBuddy, an agentic AI workspace solution that turns a single prompt into a ready-to-use deliverable, handling market research, data analysis, project planning, document creation, and more by drawing on over 100 built-in skills.

Also showcased were Tencent Cloud's Agent Development Platform (ADP), which enables enterprises to design, test, and scale custom AI agents for industry-specific use cases with multi-agent collaboration and enterprise-grade security, and TokenHub, a Model-as-a-Service platform that lets enterprises access, manage, and integrate multiple large language models via a single API for greater cost and performance optimization.

Earlier this month, Tencent announced the global availability of Tencent Hy3 (Tencent Hy, formerly known as Tencent Hunyuan), its latest large model which delivers performance comparable to flagship models two to five times its size, while maintaining a practical and cost-efficient profile. Hy3 is available free worldwide through Tencent WorkBuddy until 31 August 2026 (Pacific Time), and can also be accessed via Tencent Cloud TokenHub and Tencent Design Miora, with further integrations planned across Tencent Cloud's AI-native product portfolio.

New collaborations were also announced with Boost and Genting Plantations Group to explore the integration of AI agent solutions with their workflows and service offerings.

This builds on Tencent Cloud's existing partnerships across Malaysia's financial services, telecom, payments, and enterprise sectors. For example, Ryt Bank uses Tencent Cloud Chat to power AI-driven conversational banking for over 1.5 million users, while Aye Solutions and YTL Communications use Tencent Cloud's eKYC solutions for customer verification workflows. Tencent Cloud has also brought its palm-based biometric technology to Malaysia through partners including OpenSys Technologies and SOCOE, and continues to extend its AI capabilities to more enterprises through local ecosystem partners such as Webby Group and Ramssol Group.

"As Malaysian enterprises accelerate their digital transformation, they increasingly want to deploy AI to address real business needs and create measurable value," said Nucky Fang, General Manager of Tencent Cloud International & Tencent Cloud Malaysia. "By combining local cloud infrastructure with Tencent Cloud's AI capabilities and industry expertise, we will be able to work more closely with customers and partners to develop secure, reliable and scalable solutions tailored to their evolving needs."

Developing Malaysia's digital and AI talent pipeline

Tencent Cloud also announced a collaboration with Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) to support AI and cloud talent development, industry certification and innovation programmes aimed at training more than 1,000 digital and AI talents in Malaysia. These include an AI and Cloud Innovation Hackathon, a Train-the-Trainer AI and Cloud Programme and the Tencent Cloud Certification Programme to provide students and educators with practical experience using industry-relevant AI technologies, to prepare them for an increasingly AI-enabled workplace.

"Malaysia's continued progress in AI will depend on our ability to connect academic learning with the skills and tools used by industry," said Professor Ts. Dr. Mohd Shafry bin Mohd Rahim, Vice-Chancellor of UTM. "Through this collaboration, we look forward to giving students and educators more opportunities to build practical capabilities in cloud and AI, while contributing to a stronger national talent pipeline."

The collaboration goes beyond introducing students and educators to AI tools. It aims to equip them with the skills to use Tencent's AI Agent solutions, including WorkBuddy and Tencent Design Miora, to create AI-enabled applications and services that address real-world needs and locally relevant scenarios in Malaysia.

Together, the new Malaysia Cloud Region and Tencent Cloud's collaboration with UTM reflect its broader commitment to supporting Malaysia's AI development, from providing the infrastructure enterprises need to deploy AI securely and at scale to developing the talent required to sustain long-term innovation. Tencent Cloud will continue working with customers, partners and academic institutions to translate advances in cloud and AI into practical value for enterprises and communities across Malaysia.