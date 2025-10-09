Panasonic honoured for sustainable development and green transition

The recognition reflects Panasonic’s efforts to contribute to the wellness of the Vietnamese people and the sustainable development of Vietnam.

The Better Choice Awards is a prestigious annual event organised by the National Innovation Centre under the Ministry of Finance. This year marks the debut of the Top 5 Brands for Sustainable Development and Green Transformation category at the Innovative Choice Awards 2025, alongside product and service categories. The awards honour businesses with practical contributions to emissions reduction, energy efficiency, the use of eco-friendly materials, and the promotion of green supply chains. The nominated brands are scored 80 per cent by a jury of more than 20 prestigious professors, experts, journalists, researchers, and creators, and 20 per cent by online consumer voting.

“This award reflects the recognition from the government, professional organisations, and especially the Vietnamese people of Panasonic’s tireless efforts over the past years. Leveraging our technological and manufacturing strengths, we are committed to delivering products and lifestyle solutions that enable consumers to enjoy comfortable, safe, and healthy living. At the same time, we pay special attention to corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, particularly in education and the environment – key areas that bring long-term benefits for future generations. Panasonic is committed to contributing to the wellbeing of the community and sustainable development of Vietnam,” said Yokoyama Yu, general director of Panasonic Vietnam.

With over more than 50 years of development in Vietnam, Panasonic has perfected a business model encompassing research and development, manufacturing, distribution, sales, and CSR initiatives, with seven companies and nearly 7,000 employees. Highlights of Panasonic’s CSR journey in Vietnam include:

Planting over 1.3 million trees across 27 provinces. Panasonic reached the milestone of 1 million trees in only three years, making it the fastest foreign company in Vietnam to achieve this goal. Remarkable initiatives such as “Panasonic for a Green Vietnam” and “Live Green and Wellness” have attracted the strong participation of employees, partners, and customers.

Promoting sustainable education with meaningful initiatives, receiving support from government agencies, schools, and NGOs, and inspiring younger generations, such as: Kid Witness News (KWN) – fostering creativity and self-expression among students. Panasonic Scholarship – supporting talented students nationwide. Live Green and Wellness with Gen G– inspiring youth to adopt green lifestyles and develop ideas for a circular and carbon-neutral economy. Panasonic for Sustainable Schools – providing STEM knowledge and skills to over 98,000 students, helping them tackle real-life challenges in the localities.



Alongside Panasonic, the Better Choice Awards 2025 also honoured other outstanding brands across various categories, including Do Green, JCT Express, Eco-Style (Thien Long), Sailun Tire, and Cake by VPBank, showcasing a vibrant landscape of innovation and sustainable growth in Vietnam.

Panasonic kicks off Kid Witness News 2025 to enrich children’s summer Panasonic held an opening ceremony for a film-making programme Kid Witness News 2025 in Hanoi on June 9 with the participation of 16 excellent child filmmaking groups alongside parents, teachers, and partners.