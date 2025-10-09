Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Panasonic honoured for sustainable development and green transition

October 09, 2025 | 12:01
(0) user say
Panasonic was honoured as one of the top five brands contributing to sustainable development and green transition at the Better Choice Awards 2025 Gala in Hanoi on October 3.
Panasonic honoured for sustainable development and green transition

The recognition reflects Panasonic’s efforts to contribute to the wellness of the Vietnamese people and the sustainable development of Vietnam.

The Better Choice Awards is a prestigious annual event organised by the National Innovation Centre under the Ministry of Finance. This year marks the debut of the Top 5 Brands for Sustainable Development and Green Transformation category at the Innovative Choice Awards 2025, alongside product and service categories. The awards honour businesses with practical contributions to emissions reduction, energy efficiency, the use of eco-friendly materials, and the promotion of green supply chains. The nominated brands are scored 80 per cent by a jury of more than 20 prestigious professors, experts, journalists, researchers, and creators, and 20 per cent by online consumer voting.

“This award reflects the recognition from the government, professional organisations, and especially the Vietnamese people of Panasonic’s tireless efforts over the past years. Leveraging our technological and manufacturing strengths, we are committed to delivering products and lifestyle solutions that enable consumers to enjoy comfortable, safe, and healthy living. At the same time, we pay special attention to corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, particularly in education and the environment – key areas that bring long-term benefits for future generations. Panasonic is committed to contributing to the wellbeing of the community and sustainable development of Vietnam,” said Yokoyama Yu, general director of Panasonic Vietnam.

With over more than 50 years of development in Vietnam, Panasonic has perfected a business model encompassing research and development, manufacturing, distribution, sales, and CSR initiatives, with seven companies and nearly 7,000 employees. Highlights of Panasonic’s CSR journey in Vietnam include:

  • Planting over 1.3 million trees across 27 provinces. Panasonic reached the milestone of 1 million trees in only three years, making it the fastest foreign company in Vietnam to achieve this goal. Remarkable initiatives such as “Panasonic for a Green Vietnam” and “Live Green and Wellness” have attracted the strong participation of employees, partners, and customers.

  • Promoting sustainable education with meaningful initiatives, receiving support from government agencies, schools, and NGOs, and inspiring younger generations, such as:

    • Kid Witness News (KWN) – fostering creativity and self-expression among students.

    • Panasonic Scholarship – supporting talented students nationwide.

    • Live Green and Wellness with Gen G– inspiring youth to adopt green lifestyles and develop ideas for a circular and carbon-neutral economy.

    • Panasonic for Sustainable Schools – providing STEM knowledge and skills to over 98,000 students, helping them tackle real-life challenges in the localities.

Alongside Panasonic, the Better Choice Awards 2025 also honoured other outstanding brands across various categories, including Do Green, JCT Express, Eco-Style (Thien Long), Sailun Tire, and Cake by VPBank, showcasing a vibrant landscape of innovation and sustainable growth in Vietnam.

Panasonic kicks off Kid Witness News 2025 to enrich children’s summer Panasonic kicks off Kid Witness News 2025 to enrich children’s summer

Panasonic held an opening ceremony for a film-making programme Kid Witness News 2025 in Hanoi on June 9 with the participation of 16 excellent child filmmaking groups alongside parents, teachers, and partners.
Panasonic Cooking Launches Built-In Appliances in Malaysia Panasonic Cooking Launches Built-In Appliances in Malaysia

Design blends style with culinary innovation.
Panasonic honours 16 films at Kids Witness News awards Panasonic honours 16 films at Kids Witness News awards

Panasonic has recognised 16 exceptional student-made films in the 2025 Kids Witness News (KWN) competition, celebrating young creativity and storytelling in Hanoi.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
sustainable development green transition Better Choice Awards Sustainable education panasonic Vietnam

Related Contents

16th national conference on nuclear science and technology opens in Danang

16th national conference on nuclear science and technology opens in Danang

Vietnam boasts potential to develop medical tourism

Vietnam boasts potential to develop medical tourism

Vietnam’s premier electronics expo powers up for innovation and smart living

Vietnam’s premier electronics expo powers up for innovation and smart living

Vietnam to be reclassified from frontier to secondary emerging market status

Vietnam to be reclassified from frontier to secondary emerging market status

Vietnam, Japan enhance cooperation in sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation

Vietnam, Japan enhance cooperation in sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation

Binh Minh Plastics and SCG bring clean water and warm Mid-Autumn Festival to Dong Nai

Binh Minh Plastics and SCG bring clean water and warm Mid-Autumn Festival to Dong Nai

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

Bosch BGSW Vietnam celebrates 15th anniversary

Bosch BGSW Vietnam celebrates 15th anniversary

Global experts meet in Vietnam to tackle pneumococcal disease in children

Global experts meet in Vietnam to tackle pneumococcal disease in children

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Bosch BGSW Vietnam celebrates 15th anniversary

Bosch BGSW Vietnam celebrates 15th anniversary

UPM Adhesive Materials to open new terminal in northern Vietnam

UPM Adhesive Materials to open new terminal in northern Vietnam

Thai Nguyen expects boost in major foreign investment post merger

Thai Nguyen expects boost in major foreign investment post merger

Smart City Expo 2025: Greenberg, O’Neill, Ratti Headline Keynote Stage

Smart City Expo 2025: Greenberg, O’Neill, Ratti Headline Keynote Stage

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020