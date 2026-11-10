PAN Group expands agricultural cooperation with Japan, from research to market development

The exchange of cooperation agreements between Vietnam and Japan on November 9. Photo: PAN Group

The two parties will develop the market and commercialise biostimulant products (biological growth-promoting products) in Vietnam as a step towards bringing the solution into practical production.

The event took place as part of the Vietnam-Japan Public-Private Forum on Economic and Scientific-Technological Cooperation, held on November 9 in Tokyo, with the participation of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and high-ranking leaders and representatives of the business communities of both countries.

In its cooperation with Japanese partners, The PAN Group is pursuing two approaches. With Agri Smile, PAN Farm, and VFC, the focus is on bringing biostimulant products from field trials to commercialisation. Simultaneously, through the connection with the Mitsubishi Research Institute (MRI), PAN and its member units are seeking opportunities for research cooperation, including discussions with JIRCAS regarding opportunities for cooperation in rice breeding research.

Previously, on September 4, 2025, in Japan, The PAN Group, Agri Smile, and MRI exchanged an MoU to develop sustainable agricultural solutions, including field trials on crops using products developed by Agri Smile.

According to the agreement, PAN Farm and Agri Smile will strengthen cooperation in developing the market for biostimulant products in Vietnam, expanding cooperation in technology transfer, production, and distribution.

Biostimulants are a group of products capable of stimulating the natural physiological processes of plants, supporting improved nutrient utilisation efficiency and adaptability to adverse environmental conditions, thereby contributing to improved production efficiency and agricultural product quality.

During 2025-2026, the two parties collaborated on research and testing activities across various crop groups, including rice, corn, and vegetables. This collaboration combined the research and technological development capabilities of the Japanese partner with the production experience, technical systems, and market access of Vinaseed and VFC members.

With the results achieved, both parties will proceed to bring the biotechnology solutions from research and testing into practical application and commercialisation in the Vietnamese market. VFC and Agri Smile are planning to launch the VBS-1 product, marking the beginning of the commercialisation roadmap for their biostimulant products.

The agreement with Agri Smile, with the participation of MRI in the research and testing phase, will help not only expand the product portfolio but also create opportunities for the parties to combine their strengths in research, technology, production organisation capacity and market development, aiming to create commercial value and long-term application efficiency.

The group also intends to strengthen cooperation with MRI in research and development of plant varieties adapted to climate change, transfer biotechnology, and automate production processes, farming, and the processing and preservation of agricultural and aquatic products. At the same time, the group is interested in technological solutions in the treatment and recycling of by-products and production waste, contributing to improving the efficiency of resource use and reducing impact on the environment.

With an operating ecosystem spanning from agriculture to food, and the research, production, processing and market development capabilities of member units, the PAN Group has the basis to boost cooperation models connecting international technology with practical needs in Vietnam.

Nguyen Thi Tra My, CEO of The PAN Group, chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Vinaseed Group, said, "For The PAN Group, the first requirement when doing sustainable agriculture is to make farmers see benefits. Another word is how much profit farmers get after each crop. That is the experience to evaluate the effectiveness after implementing the Ecological Rice project in Tram Chim; low-emission rice models in the project "Transforming the Rice Value Chain to Respond to Climate Change and Sustainable Development in the Mekong Delta"; and the group's sustainable agricultural projects across the country.”

Takaya Nakamichi, general director of Agri Smile Company, said, “Our company is committed to helping Vietnamese farmers increase crop yields and quality, directly improving their livelihoods. By using biostimulant technology to combat heat stress and optimise fertiliser efficiency, we strive to reduce environmental impact and ensure a sustainable future where farmers can thrive.”

“Driven by our shared mission to enrich the lives of growers, we will bring together the knowledge and technology of both Japan and Vietnam to create an eco-friendly, digital, and sustainable agricultural model,” he added.

The five-year strategic agreement between PAN Farm and Agri Smile not only opens up opportunities to commercialise Japanese biotechnology solutions, but also continues to affirm the group's long-term cooperation, namely strengthening the connection of international resources, boosting the application of research, science and technology, and developing competitive agricultural and food value chains.

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