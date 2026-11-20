The International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Vietnam and the Vietnam National University of Agriculture (VNUA) launched the initiative on November 17. The project, which supports returnees through a digital platform, aims to strengthen reintegration support and harness returning workers' potential for agricultural human-resource development.

Photo: IOM

Funded by the IOM Development Fund, the initiative will run from 2026 to 2027 under the oversight of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment. The VNUA will lead implementation, with technical support and coordination from IOM Vietnam. The initiative will be piloted in Dong Thap and Ninh Binh provinces, with the aim of developing a gender-sensitive and rights-based reintegration model for agricultural migrant workers.

A key component is a digital platform designed to provide returning workers with access to employment, vocational training, professional development, entrepreneurship opportunities, and reintegration services. The platform will serve as a central information hub, offering resources on labour-market conditions, financial literacy, social protection, and psychosocial support.

It will also connect returnees with businesses, training institutions, counsellors, and service providers, helping them apply the knowledge and skills acquired overseas to employment and livelihood opportunities in Vietnam.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Vu Ngoc Huyen, vice president of the VNUA, said Vietnamese migrant workers returned from overseas employment with more than financial resources, bringing valuable knowledge, professional skills, management experience, and international working practices.

“These are important assets that should be effectively connected and utilised. Through our partnership with IOM, we aim to develop a practical reintegration support model that enables returnees to apply their experience and skills to access employment, pursue entrepreneurship, and develop sustainable livelihoods, thereby contributing to a high-quality agricultural workforce and the modernisation of Vietnam’s agricultural sector,” he said.

Beyond the digital platform, the project will establish an inter-agency working group to improve coordination between relevant institutions at central and local levels. It will also build a network of counsellors in Dong Thap and Ninh Binh, providing local workers with information, guidance, and referrals to appropriate support services.

Communications and community outreach activities will accompany the initiative, which aims to support approximately 700 returning migrant workers through training and reintegration counselling, delivered both online and in person.

The two provinces were selected based on their agricultural economies, the scale and characteristics of their overseas workforces, and demand for employment and livelihood support among returning workers. The project will also draw on experience and networks developed through previous agricultural human-resource programmes in the localities.

Photo: IOM

Speaking at the launch workshop, Kendra Rinas, IOM chief of mission in Vietnam, said the organisation had worked with the Vietnamese government for nearly four decades to support the return and reintegration of victims of trafficking and migrants in vulnerable situations.

“We are excited to build on this experience and expand reintegration support to returning labour migrants, helping them turn the skills, knowledge, and resources gained abroad into new opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities,” she said.

The project’s findings and lessons will be used to inform practical solutions and policy recommendations for improving reintegration support and potentially expanding suitable models to other localities. After the project ends, VNUA will maintain and further develop the digital platform, with the aim of strengthening links between returning workers, employers, training institutions, support organisations, and government agencies.

By connecting returning migrants with employment and business opportunities, the initiative seeks to make better use of their overseas experience while supporting agricultural workforce development and rural economic growth in Vietnam.

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