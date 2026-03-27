Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

The PAN group completes VND2.63 trillion Bibica sale

March 27, 2026 | 14:30
(0) user say
On March 26, agriculture conglomerate The PAN group completed the sale of food company Bibica JSC, transferring all of its capital contribution in Bibica Capital Co. to Momogi Group VN.
The PAN group completes VND2.63 trillion Bibica sale
The PAN group completes the sale of Bibica for VND2.63 trillion

This sale is expected to drive growth in Vietnam while strengthening Momogi Group's presence in Southeast Asia and international markets.

The value of the deal is VND2.63 trillion ($125.2 million), combining a $69.9 million transfer price excluding cash and unused assets; $26.4 million in dividends paid by Bibica to PAN (excess cash that BBC did not use in its production and business operations). The remaining $8.8 million is valued by two real estate properties that PAN acquired from Bibica as previously announced, including one land plot in Danang and another in Dong Nai.

Bibica Capital owns 99.13 per cent of the charter capital of Bibica JSC. Following the completion of the transaction, Bibica and Bibica Capital are no longer subsidiaries of The PAN Group.

According to The PAN Group, when the group started to invest in Bibica in 2024, it recognised that this was more than just a financial investment.

Bibica is a Vietnamese food brand with a long history, deeply rooted in the memories and consumption habits of many generations of Vietnamese people, and this heritage is what needs to be preserved, nurtured, and developed in the long term.

Throughout their partnership, PAN has consistently pursued a clear direction: preserving the unique identity and position of the Bibica brand, while gradually strengthening its governance foundation, improving operational capabilities, investing in production, innovating products, and expanding its market.

In 2025, Bibica recorded a pre-tax profit of $6.4 million, a 20 per cent increase compared to the previous year and the highest level ever – a milestone demonstrating the company's sustained internal strength built over many years.

“After many years of partnership and repositioning, Bibica has entered a new phase with a more solid operational foundation, a clearer brand, and greater growth potential. This is also the time when The PAN Group sought a partner that could continue that journey – not only maintaining the values ​​already built, but also helping Bibica go further in the confectionery and snack food industry,” said Nguyen Thi Tra My, CEO of The PAN Group.

The most important criterion that PAN set in the partner selection process was a commitment to developing Bibica as an independent brand with its own identity and the ability to grow in the future.

Momogi Group perfectly aligns with this direction thanks to its deep operational experience in the industry, brand development capabilities, and ability to expand domestically, regionally and internationally.

The involved parties believe this deal will open a new chapter of development for Bibica: continuing to maintain its position as a Vietnamese brand trusted by consumers, while also creating conditions to gradually expand its presence in regional and international markets.

“Bibica is a brand that has been associated with many generations of Vietnamese consumers, and that is why the group views this brand with special respect. We believe that transferring to a suitable partner is not the end, but a necessary continuation, so that Bibica can enter a new, broader, and longer-lasting phase of development. Momogi Group is a partner we expect will continue to preserve and promote the values ​​that have made Bibica famous,” Tra My said.

Njoo Servin, CFO of Momogi Group said, “Bibica is not just a brand, but a part of the lives of many Vietnamese families. We see great potential to develop the company beyond the Vietnamese market. Together with Momogi Group, we expect to bring its products to more markets, build the brand into a regional brand, while still maintaining the values ​​that consumers love.”

For The PAN Group, one of the purposes of this deal is to reallocate resources for the core strategy. This transaction reflects the group’s consistent approach to portfolio management, which means that it will accompany businesses in the foundation-building phase, support them in enhancing their competitiveness and long-term value, and then transfer them to the right partner to enable them to enter a new growth cycle. The resources freed up from the transaction will be reallocated to strengthen and drive growth in the Group's two core segments: agriculture and food.

Bibica and Momogi will focus on leveraging synergistic opportunities by combining their product portfolios and capabilities in the confectionery and snack food sectors. The two parties plan to integrate production and distribution systems in the Indonesian and Vietnamese markets, enhance research and development cooperation and leverage each other's strengths to expand into new markets.

The PAN Group sets high growth target for 2024 despite challenges The PAN Group sets high growth target for 2024 despite challenges

The PAN Group JSC expects to achieve net revenue of VND14.7 trillion ($612.5 million) and after-tax profit of $36.75 million in 2024, an increase of 12 and 8 per cent on-year, respectively.
70 Vietnamese firms among ASEAN's Top 500 70 Vietnamese firms among ASEAN's Top 500

70 Vietnamese businesses have been listed on the first-ever Southeast Asia Fortune 500 list, which operate in various sectors of the economy, most notably banking, energy, services, and production.
Vietnamese firms must strengthen ESG policies to attract investment Vietnamese firms must strengthen ESG policies to attract investment

The Vietnam Institute of Directors (VIOD) held its seventh Annual Forum in Ho Chi Minh City on December 5, focusing on corporate governance as a strategy to attract investment.
The PAN Group shaping a better future with ESG strategy The PAN Group shaping a better future with ESG strategy

With a well-orchestrated sustainable development strategy, The PAN Group has embedded environmental, social, and governance criteria as the guiding principle for all its operations, affirming its role in the journey towards responsible and transparent development.
The PAN Group acquires $56 million in after-tax profit in 2025 The PAN Group acquires $56 million in after-tax profit in 2025

The PAN Group achieved an after-tax profit of VND1.37 trillion ($54.8 million) in 2025, signifying a slight increase of 2 per cent compared to 2024.

By Nguyen Kim

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Pan Group Bibica Momogi Vietnam M&A confectionery Japanese partner

Related Contents

Krungsri moving closer to full takeover of SHBFinance

Krungsri moving closer to full takeover of SHBFinance

Indonesia's Kredivo acquires digital bank Timo

Indonesia's Kredivo acquires digital bank Timo

Gresham House acquires on-site renewables developer Asia Clean Capital Vietnam

Gresham House acquires on-site renewables developer Asia Clean Capital Vietnam

Vingroup merges GSM and Green Future

Vingroup merges GSM and Green Future

De Heus completes acquisitions of CJ Feed & Care

De Heus completes acquisitions of CJ Feed & Care

Japan’s Fujiya strengthens production base in Vietnam

Japan’s Fujiya strengthens production base in Vietnam

Latest News ⁄ Investing ⁄ M&A

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam cuts petrol tax to stabilise market

Vietnam cuts petrol tax to stabilise market

XTransfer executive participates in Rwanda roundtable

XTransfer executive participates in Rwanda roundtable

5G deployment drives rural development in Guangxi, China

5G deployment drives rural development in Guangxi, China

Innomotics leads turbine replacement technology market

Innomotics leads turbine replacement technology market

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020