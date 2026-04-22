Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

The PAN Group sees room for growth in 2026

April 22, 2026 | 09:00
(0) user say
The PAN Group holds a positive outlook for its many business segments in 2026, based on assessments of market conditions and potential risks.
The PAN Group sees room for growth in 2026
The business plan was shared at the AGM of the PAN Group on April 21

Agriculture and food group PAN expects to book gains from the divestment of Bibica JSC (BBC) in 2026, with estimated profit of around VND500 billion ($20 million) in its consolidated financial statements. At the parent company level, total profit and dividends from BBC are expected to exceed $44 million, subject to accounting timing and conditions.

2026 is projected to remain a period of significant volatility, as geopolitical risks, rising trade protectionism, fluctuations in exchange rates, interest rates, and logistics costs may continue to exert pressure on production, exports, and consumption. Given the sustained high proportion of export revenue of the group, such factors may continue to affect market demand, profit margins, and delivery schedules in certain key export markets.

However, demand for essential goods, branded agricultural and food products, and the group’s competitively advantaged product lines is expected to remain positive; at the same time, certain challenges faced by the agriculture sector in 2025 are anticipated to be gradually resolved in 2026. On that basis, the group’s 2026 business plan has been formulated with a focus on selective growth, ensuring a balance between expansion, operational efficiency, and risk management.

Consolidated revenue for 2026 is projected to reach $720 million, an increase of 2.4 per cent compared to 2025, despite the Group only consolidating the revenue and profit of BBC in the first quarter of 2026. The decrease in revenue and consolidated profit contribution from BBC compared to full-year 2025 is expected to be offset by growth in the subsidiaries' operations, particularly in the agriculture and seafood sectors.

Consolidated profit before tax is projected at VND2.01 trillion, consolidated profit after tax at $8.4 million, and profit after tax attributable to shareholders of the parent company at $50 million. The consolidated profit plan for 2026, as mentioned above, includes profits recognised from the divestment of BBC in the first quarter of 2026, as well as the estimated benefits derived from cash flows at the Parent Company following the transaction from the second quarter of 2026 onward.

Excluding the expected profit from the divestment of BBC and its related impacts, the profit after tax attributable to shareholders of the parent company is expected to still achieve growth of approximately 18 per cent, thereby reflecting that growth from the Group’s core business operations is expected to be sustained in 2026.

On a company-by-company basis, Vinaseed is projected to be a key growth driver of the Group in 2026, with the expected revenue growth of approximately 24 per cent and profit before tax growth of approximately 14 per cent in comparison with 2025, based on a gradual stabilisation of the agricultural and food market, as well as continued improvements in management efficiency and distribution network.

VFG is expected to maintain a positive growth, with the revenue expected to grow approximately 10 per cent and the profit before tax is projected to grow approximately 7 per cent, based on recovery in demand for agricultural inputs and with its operational foundation becoming more solid.

Regarding seafood, FMC is expected to achieve profit growth of approximately 10 per cent under the base-case scenario, supported by expectations of more favourable tax policies in the US market and continued improvements in operational efficiency. ABT adopts a more cautious approach in its planning, with projected revenue growth of around 9 per cent and profit before tax growth of approximately 5 per cent, reflecting a more challenging outlook in 2026 for basa fish products, as well as the high base of record business performance in 2025.

Following the BBC transaction, the Group’s revenue and profit structure is expected to shift, with a significant reduction in the contribution from packaged foods at the consolidated level, as PAN is expected to consolidate BBC’s results only through the first quarter of 2026.

For the continuing operations post-transaction, LAF is projected to achieve revenue growth of approximately 14 per cent and profit before tax growth of around 11 per cent, while 584 Nha Trang is expected to record revenue growth of about 25 per cent and profit before tax growth of approximately 14 per cent.

Accordingly, the decline in consolidated revenue and profit due to the absence of a full-year contribution from BBC is expected to be largely compensated by growth at the remaining subsidiaries, particularly Vinaseed, VFG, FMC, LAF, and 584 Nha Trang.

In 2025, PAN reported consolidated revenue of $704 million, up 9 per cent on-year, while post-tax profit reached $46.8 million, marking modest growth. Profit attributable to parent company shareholders rose 10.5 per cent to $26.9 million. Excluding one-off gains recorded in 2024, core earnings expanded by 17 per cent.

70 Vietnamese firms among ASEAN's Top 500 70 Vietnamese firms among ASEAN's Top 500

70 Vietnamese businesses have been listed on the first-ever Southeast Asia Fortune 500 list, which operate in various sectors of the economy, most notably banking, energy, services, and production.
Vietnamese firms must strengthen ESG policies to attract investment Vietnamese firms must strengthen ESG policies to attract investment

The Vietnam Institute of Directors (VIOD) held its seventh Annual Forum in Ho Chi Minh City on December 5, focusing on corporate governance as a strategy to attract investment.
The PAN Group shaping a better future with ESG strategy The PAN Group shaping a better future with ESG strategy

With a well-orchestrated sustainable development strategy, The PAN Group has embedded environmental, social, and governance criteria as the guiding principle for all its operations, affirming its role in the journey towards responsible and transparent development.
The PAN Group acquires $56 million in after-tax profit in 2025 The PAN Group acquires $56 million in after-tax profit in 2025

The PAN Group achieved an after-tax profit of VND1.37 trillion ($54.8 million) in 2025, signifying a slight increase of 2 per cent compared to 2024.
The PAN group completes VND2.63 trillion Bibica sale The PAN group completes VND2.63 trillion Bibica sale

On March 26, agriculture conglomerate The PAN group completed the sale of food company Bibica JSC, transferring all of its capital contribution in Bibica Capital Co. to Momogi Group VN.

By Nguyen Kim

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
The Pan Group agricultural group annual general meeting room for growth Bibica Sao Ta

Related Contents

VIB approves dividend of nearly 19 per cent

VIB approves dividend of nearly 19 per cent

The PAN group completes VND2.63 trillion Bibica sale

The PAN group completes VND2.63 trillion Bibica sale

Electrolux holds annual general meeting

Electrolux holds annual general meeting

The PAN Group acquires $56 million in after-tax profit in 2025

The PAN Group acquires $56 million in after-tax profit in 2025

JinkoSolar announces 2025 annual general meeting results

JinkoSolar announces 2025 annual general meeting results

Indonesia's Sari Murni acquires Bibica from PAN Group

Indonesia's Sari Murni acquires Bibica from PAN Group

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

Vietnam and South Korea cooperate on water security

Vietnam and South Korea cooperate on water security

Imexpharm targets fifth consecutive year of double-digit growth

Imexpharm targets fifth consecutive year of double-digit growth

500 suppliers and 12,000 buyers explore sourcing opportunities in Vietnam

500 suppliers and 12,000 buyers explore sourcing opportunities in Vietnam

Brazil seen as alternative export market as global shipping in turmoil

Brazil seen as alternative export market as global shipping in turmoil

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Hanoi transition: four dog cat meat traders proactively exit the trade for sustainable careers following training

Hanoi transition: four dog cat meat traders proactively exit the trade for sustainable careers following training

Vietnam advances pilot digital asset framework

Vietnam advances pilot digital asset framework

Dien May Xanh posts over $40,000 profit per hour in Q1

Dien May Xanh posts over $40,000 profit per hour in Q1

Vietnam moves to allow pre-licensing capital flows for foreign investors

Vietnam moves to allow pre-licensing capital flows for foreign investors

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020