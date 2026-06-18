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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Over 400 international companies explore opportunities in Vietnam’s car market

June 18, 2026 | 15:47
(0) user say
Over 400 international businesses are attending Automechanika Ho Chi Minh City 2026, reflecting the growing interest of international companies in the Vietnamese electric vehicle market.
Over 400 international companies explore opportunities in Vietnam’s car market

The eighth edition of Automechanika Ho Chi Minh City is hosting 410 exhibitors from 17 countries and territories across 18,100 square metres of the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City. The exhibition is taking place from June 18 to June 20.

Vietnam’s automobile industry is entering a new phase of development with a strong shift towards new-energy vehicles, especially electric and hybrid vehicles.

The development not only creates driving forces for the local market, but also opens up new opportunities for manufacturing businesses, supporting industries, after-sales services, and technological innovation across the vehicle value chain.

In the first quarter of 2026, Vietnam’s electric and hybrid vehicle sales reached 162,039 units, an increase of over 36 per cent on-year. The growth is mainly driven by VinFast and BYD, two leading carmakers from Vietnam and China, respectively.

As Vietnam’s vehicle industry moves forward due to government policies and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) demands, there is potential for growth across the entire value chain. This results in opportunities for market players, ranging from equipment manufacturers to aftermarket service suppliers.

At the expo, industry leaders are showcasing the latest products and solutions from product categories including parts and components, accessories and customising, body and paint, car wash, care and detailing, and more. Together, they represent the future of the vehicle industry in Vietnam and ASEAN.

Furthermore, the expo also serves as a global platform for business development, innovation exchange, knowledge sharing, and cultural engagement across the supply chain, from OEMs and production to logistics and the aftermarket.

Piaggio Vietnam celebrates milestone of two million vehicles produced at Phu Tho factory Piaggio Vietnam celebrates milestone of two million vehicles produced at Phu Tho factory

Piaggio Vietnam on December 8 announced the production of its two millionth vehicle at the Piaggio Phu Tho factory (formerly Vinh Phuc province), marking a significant achievement in the company’s 18-year journey in Vietnam.
Honda launches electric two-wheeler, expands charging infrastructure Honda launches electric two-wheeler, expands charging infrastructure

Honda has announced that it will begin sales of its new electric two-wheeler in Vietnam and Thailand starting this spring in a bid to capitalise on the shift towards electric vehicles (EVs).
VinFast posts $920 million revenue in Q1 VinFast posts $920 million revenue in Q1

In the first quarter of 2026, VinFast recorded revenues of $920.7 million, an increase of 41.7 per cent from the same period last year.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
automobile EVs Vinfast BYD Automechanika

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