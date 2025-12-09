Piaggio Vietnam celebrates milestone of two million vehicles produced at Phu Tho factory

This milestone reaffirms Vietnam's strategic role as the Asia-Pacific regional headquarters of the Piaggio Group , and strengthens Piaggio's solid position in the premium scooter segment and within the foreign direct investment (FDI) business community in Vietnam.

It is also proof of the group's production and distribution capabilities for a wide range of strategic global markets. It serves as a powerful testament to the company's long-term vision, unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and appreciation in the talent and potential of the Vietnamese people.

The two millionth vehicle, a Vespa scooter, manufactured at the Piaggio Phu Tho factory

From 2019 to 2025, the plant's production capacity has increased significantly, enabling Piaggio Vietnam to double its output in just six years, compared to the first one million units produced between 2009 and 2019. This achievement highlights the pivotal role of the Phu Tho factory within Piaggio's global production and distribution ecosystem for scooters, engines, and spare parts under the Piaggio, Vespa, and Aprilia brands. The factory effectively serves demand across strategic markets not only across Asia-Pacific, but also the European and American markets.

Throughout its 18-year development in Vietnam, Piaggio Phu Tho has been working hand-in-hand with Piaggio headquarters in Italy to consistently maintain the Italian craftsmanship, cutting-edge innovation, and rigorous quality assurance that define the 141-year heritage of Piaggio Group. Each Piaggio Vietnam product integrates the Vietnamese human touch with Italian quality excellence, setting Piaggio brands apart in a class of their own.

A significant 18-year journey of growth

In 2019, the Phu Tho factory celebrated the production of its one millionth scooter after just 10 years of operations. This milestone was achieved at a time when demand for premium scooters in Vietnam and across the region was rising sharply, reflecting a clear shift towards products featuring European design, higher safety standards, and superior riding experiences.

The period from 2019 to 2025 was also one of the most successful years for Piaggio Group in the Asia–Pacific region, with strong performances across key markets. Increasing demand has resulted in a robust reinforcement and investment plan for manufacturing and assembly capabilities in Vietnam, including the granting of a new investment certificate for the Phu Tho factory.

The expansion is focusing on increasing the scale of manufacturing and assembly operations for scooters, engines, and spare parts, considerably raising its total annual production capacity from 250,000 units per year to 400,000 units per year.

Piaggio's “Made in Vietnam” product lines, including the Vespa, Piaggio, and Aprilia brands, and the cutting-edge iGet engines, not only stand out in design but have consistently met international emission standards such as from Euro 3 to Euro 5+ and other local requirements, serving both domestic consumers and global markets.

Vietnam as Piaggio Group's strategic “fortress” in Asia

Piaggio, as the leading European motorcycle manufacturer, established Piaggio Vietnam in October 2007 as a fully Italian-invested enterprise. The Piaggio Phu Tho factory serves as Piaggio's regional headquarters in Asia and plays a strategic role in the company's operations, with over 1,000 skilled employees.

Piaggio Phu Tho houses a full-capacity assembly plant, an advanced engine production plant, and the only Southeast Asian-based research and development centre. Over 18 years of investment, Piaggio Vietnam has become a trend-setting FDI business model in Vietnam, consistently following the introduction of advanced technologies.

Notably, Piaggio was the first motorcycle manufacturer in Vietnam to launch anti-lock braking systems (ABS) in 2015 and apply it across all product range including entry-level, core, and top-level models. The Phu Tho factory has also served as the launch point for several new product generations, with strategic models debuting in Vietnam before rolling out to international markets.

Gianluca Fiume expressed the central role of people as a core narrative of Piaggio's operating strategies

The two million vehicle production milestone also reflects Piaggio's sustained investment in building a people-centric corporate culture. Piaggio considers people as its key factor and the “fifth iconic brand”, alongside Vespa, Piaggio, Aprilia, and Moto Guzzi.

The dedication, devotion, and commitment across Piaggio Vietnam's stakeholders have been fundamental to the company's achievements to date. Piaggio Vietnam also contributes to the local community through manufacturing activities, job creation, and social responsibility initiatives.

Therefore, these efforts have been recognised through numerous prestigious awards, including the Great Place To Work 2025 Certification, HR Asia “Best Companies to Work for in Asia” for six consecutive years, four times awarded the Golden Dragon Award for outstanding FDI enterprises, the Entrepreneurs Reward Medal from the Ministry of Planning and Investment, and Vietnam Customs' Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) certification.

"The two million vehicles mark a significant milestone of Piaggio Group's journey in Asia-Pacific and establishes an increasing presence of Vietnam in the region. Our mission is to combine Italian technology and engineering with Vietnamese human touch and emotions to craft and deliver the most distinctive Piaggio products in Vietnam. It is a never-ending journey to evoke the feeling of Delight, Entertain, and Wow in delivering ever-improving Piaggio products for customers in Vietnam and around the world," said Gianluca Fiume, general director of Piaggio Vietnam and president of Piaggio Asia-Pacific.

