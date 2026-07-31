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Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

VinFast showcases expanding EV lineup at GIIAS 2026

July 31, 2026 | 15:26
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VinFast showcased its expanding electric vehicle portfolio at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show 2026, featuring the VF 3, VF 6, VF 7, VF MPV 7 and its Green vehicle series.

TANGERANG, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 July 2026 - VinFast is showcasing its expanding electric vehicle portfolio at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2026, featuring a diverse lineup ranging from the VF 3, VF 6, VF 7 and VF MPV 7 to its Green vehicle series. The Company is also introducing its "Drive Worry Free" proposition alongside a comprehensive suite of customer programs designed to deliver greater peace of mind throughout the EV ownership journey, reinforcing its customer-centric philosophy.

VinFast showcases expanding EV lineup and attractive customer programs at GIIAS 2026

From July 30 to August 9 at ICE BSD City, Tangerang, VinFast will welcome visitors to an immersive exhibition space designed to bring the complete EV ownership journey to life, from vehicle selection and charging to after-sales services, customer support programs, and solutions that help optimize long-term ownership costs while enhancing vehicle value over time.

A key highlight of VinFast's presence at GIIAS 2026 is the debut of its "Drive Worry Free" proposition, built around five pillars: Zero Operating Cost, Battery Peace of Mind, Ownership Confidence, Service Confidence, and Business Confidence. Through these five pillars, VinFast aims to support customers throughout every stage of EV ownership, from selecting and purchasing a vehicle to everyday use, by addressing practical considerations including operating costs, charging accessibility, battery support, after-sales services, long-term vehicle value, and opportunities to unlock additional economic value.

Visitors who place a vehicle deposit during GIIAS 2026 will also enjoy a range of exclusive promotions. Customers purchasing the VF 3 mini-SUV will receive a MAP shopping voucher worth IDR 3 million. Buyers of the VF MPV 7 and Limo Green will receive a shopping voucher worth IDR 4 million, while customers purchasing the VF 6 or VF 7 will receive a voucher worth IDR 5 million.

In addition, customers who place a reservation at the exhibition will have the opportunity to participate in a lucky draw featuring attractive prizes. The promotion is subject to VinFast's applicable terms and conditions, and shopping vouchers are non-transferable and cannot be redeemed for cash.

Alongside these exhibition-exclusive offers, VinFast continues to provide a range of competitive ownership programs designed to enhance customer confidence throughout the ownership journey. These include a resale value guarantee of up to 80%, complimentary charging at the V-GREEN charging network, two years of complimentary battery subscription and a lifetime battery warranty.

Visitors to the VinFast booth can explore the Company's growing product portfolio, including the VF 3, VF 6, VF 7, VF MPV 7, Nerio Green, Herio Green, and Limo Green. Selected models will also be available for test drives, allowing visitors to experience their performance, technology, comfort, and driver assistance features first-hand.

Beyond the vehicle display, visitors can also explore the dedicated V-GREEN charging zone to learn more about the company's expanding charging infrastructure, including its growing network of thousands of charging points across Indonesia and the charging programs available to VinFast customers.

The booth also features the Green Rental zone, showcasing the "Sewa Jadi Cuan" initiative, which enables eligible VinFast owners to make their vehicles available for rental through VinFast's official platform when not in use, allowing them to generate additional value from their vehicles.

In addition, visitors can consult VinFast representatives on warranty and maintenance programs, battery subscription plans, the resale value guarantee program, and a range of flexible financing solutions offered in collaboration with banking and financial partners in Indonesia.

Antonio Zara, CEO of VinFast Indonesia, said: "Choosing a vehicle is not simply about selecting a means of transportation. It is also about choosing an ecosystem that can support customers throughout their ownership journey. Through GIIAS 2026, we want Indonesian consumers to experience how VinFast brings together electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, after-sales services, customer programs, and mobility solutions into one integrated ecosystem, making the transition to electric mobility more convenient and worry-free."

In just over two years since entering the Indonesian market, VinFast has built an increasingly diverse product portfolio while steadily developing a comprehensive electric mobility ecosystem supported by its assembly plant, the V-GREEN charging network, an expanding dealer and after-sales network, Green Rental mobility solutions, and a growing range of customer-focused ownership programs.

To date, VinFast has established more than 40 dealer showrooms across Indonesia and continues to expand its retail footprint, with plans to add more than 150 new showroom locations in the coming years. This expansion underscores the Company's long-term commitment to the Indonesian market and its aspiration to support the country's transition toward greener transportation./.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By VinFast

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TagTag:
Vinfast GIIAS 2026 VinFast electric vehicles

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