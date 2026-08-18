Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

VinFast signs joint venture agreement with Gowa Motor Group

August 18, 2026 | 12:04
(0) user say
Electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Gowa Motor Group on 17 August 2026 to form an Indonesian dealership joint venture.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 August 2026 - VinFast and Gowa Motor Group, an established Indonesian automotive group with experience across multiple automotive brands, today announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a joint venture that will develop VinFast's electric vehicle dealership network in Indonesia. The partnership marks an important milestone in VinFast's strategy to expand its presence in one of Southeast Asia's most promising EV markets, bringing VinFast's products, services, and EV ownership experience closer to consumers across the Indonesian archipelago.

Mr. Sadikin Aksa, Commissioner of Gowa Motor Group (left), and Mr. Antonio Zara, Chief Executive Officer of VinFast Southeast Asia (right), at the signing ceremony of the strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between VinFast and Gowa Motor Group.

Sadikin Aksa, Commissioner of Gowa Motor Group (left), and Antonio Zara, Chief Executive Officer of VinFast Southeast Asia (right), at the signing ceremony of the strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between VinFast and Gowa Motor Group.

Under the MOU, VinFast and Gowa Motor Group will establish a joint venture to develop VinFast's dealership network across Indonesia, with a target of opening at least 30 showrooms and service centers.

The partnership reflects the two companies' shared commitment to building a long-term strategic relationship in Indonesia's growing electric vehicle market. By partnering with VinFast, Gowa Motor Group demonstrates its confidence in VinFast's vision, capabilities, and the long-term potential of its electric mobility ecosystem.

The new network will serve as a key pillar of VinFast's long-term growth strategy in Indonesia, offering VinFast's electric vehicles alongside aftersales services, maintenance, and customer care that meet the company's global standards. The partnership will contribute to VinFast's broader plan to expand its dealership network in Indonesia. The company currently operates more than 40 showrooms nationwide and aims to add over 150 new showrooms in the coming years.

The agreement with Gowa Motor Group reinforces VinFast's strategy of partnering with leading local companies to expand its distribution network, improve customer access to high-quality products and services, and support Indonesia's transition toward greener transportation.

Gowa Motor Group is an established automotive group in Indonesia with extensive experience across multiple automotive brands and vehicle segments. Its operation spans automotive distribution, dealership operations, passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles, supported by a broad network and strong understanding of the local market. With its automotive expertise, operational capabilities, and market knowledge, Gowa Motor Group is expected to become a strategic partner for VinFast in expanding its distribution network, enhancing the customer ownership experience, and accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in Indonesia.

Representatives of VinFast and Gowa Motor Group at the MOU signing, marking an important step toward establishing a joint venture to expand 30 VinFast dealership showrooms across Indonesia.

Representatives of VinFast and Gowa Motor Group at the MOU signing, marking an important step toward establishing a joint venture to expand 30 VinFast dealership showrooms across Indonesia.

Antonio Zara, Chief Executive Officer of VinFast Southeast Asia, said: "Gowa Motor Group is an established automotive group in Indonesia with extensive experience across multiple automotive brands. We believe the combination of VinFast's product development capabilities, advanced technologies, and comprehensive EV ecosystem with Gowa Motor Group's local market expertise, automotive network, and operational experience will provide a strong foundation for expanding VinFast's presence in Indonesia. More importantly, this partnership will enable us to deliver an increasingly convenient, comprehensive, and high-quality EV ownership experience for Indonesian customers."

Sadikin Aksa, Commissioner of Gowa Motor, said: "We see tremendous potential in Indonesia's electric vehicle market and strongly believe in VinFast's long-term vision. Our partnership not only creates new business opportunities for both companies but also reflects our shared commitment to accelerating Indonesia's green transition. Leveraging our experience across multiple automotive brands and our established network in Indonesia, Gowa Motor Group looks forward to working alongside VinFast to bring sustainable mobility solutions and high-quality services closer to consumers across the country."

Indonesia is one of the key pillars of VinFast's global growth strategy. Since entering the market, VinFast has rapidly expanded its product portfolio, commenced operations at its manufacturing facility in Subang, and built a comprehensive EV ecosystem through a growing network of strategic partners, including charging infrastructure developer V-Green, all-electric ride-hailing service GSM, financial institutions, banking partners, authorized service workshop partners, and dealerships nationwide. By combining manufacturing capabilities, a comprehensive EV ecosystem, and an expanding partner network, VinFast is steadily advancing toward its goal of becoming one of the leading electric vehicle brands in Indonesia and across Southeast Asia.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.id

By VinFast

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vinfast Gowa Motor Group VinFast signs joint venture Gowa Motor Group Indonesia

Related Contents

VinFast expands Indonesian service network through local automotive partnerships

VinFast expands Indonesian service network through local automotive partnerships

VinFast expands global electric vehicle distribution network

VinFast expands global electric vehicle distribution network

VinFast opens 21 electric motorcycle showrooms in Philippines

VinFast opens 21 electric motorcycle showrooms in Philippines

VinFast showcases expanding EV lineup at GIIAS 2026

VinFast showcases expanding EV lineup at GIIAS 2026

Vietnam's EV market shifts focus to software and local tech

Vietnam's EV market shifts focus to software and local tech

VinFast opens 20 e-motorcycle dealerships in Indonesia

VinFast opens 20 e-motorcycle dealerships in Indonesia

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

IHH Healthcare partners with Prudential for Singapore day surgery

IHH Healthcare partners with Prudential for Singapore day surgery

Tech Data expands IBM technology distribution across Asia Pacific region

Tech Data expands IBM technology distribution across Asia Pacific region

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

IHH Healthcare partners with Prudential for Singapore day surgery

IHH Healthcare partners with Prudential for Singapore day surgery

Tech Data expands IBM technology distribution across Asia Pacific region

Tech Data expands IBM technology distribution across Asia Pacific region

VinFast signs joint venture agreement with Gowa Motor Group

VinFast signs joint venture agreement with Gowa Motor Group

Paymentology powers Apple Pay launch for GoTyme Bank in Philippines

Paymentology powers Apple Pay launch for GoTyme Bank in Philippines

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020