VinFast signs joint venture agreement with Gowa Motor Group

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 August 2026 - VinFast and Gowa Motor Group, an established Indonesian automotive group with experience across multiple automotive brands, today announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a joint venture that will develop VinFast's electric vehicle dealership network in Indonesia. The partnership marks an important milestone in VinFast's strategy to expand its presence in one of Southeast Asia's most promising EV markets, bringing VinFast's products, services, and EV ownership experience closer to consumers across the Indonesian archipelago.

Sadikin Aksa, Commissioner of Gowa Motor Group (left), and Antonio Zara, Chief Executive Officer of VinFast Southeast Asia (right), at the signing ceremony of the strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between VinFast and Gowa Motor Group.

Under the MOU, VinFast and Gowa Motor Group will establish a joint venture to develop VinFast's dealership network across Indonesia, with a target of opening at least 30 showrooms and service centers.



The partnership reflects the two companies' shared commitment to building a long-term strategic relationship in Indonesia's growing electric vehicle market. By partnering with VinFast, Gowa Motor Group demonstrates its confidence in VinFast's vision, capabilities, and the long-term potential of its electric mobility ecosystem.



The new network will serve as a key pillar of VinFast's long-term growth strategy in Indonesia, offering VinFast's electric vehicles alongside aftersales services, maintenance, and customer care that meet the company's global standards. The partnership will contribute to VinFast's broader plan to expand its dealership network in Indonesia. The company currently operates more than 40 showrooms nationwide and aims to add over 150 new showrooms in the coming years.



The agreement with Gowa Motor Group reinforces VinFast's strategy of partnering with leading local companies to expand its distribution network, improve customer access to high-quality products and services, and support Indonesia's transition toward greener transportation.



Gowa Motor Group is an established automotive group in Indonesia with extensive experience across multiple automotive brands and vehicle segments. Its operation spans automotive distribution, dealership operations, passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles, supported by a broad network and strong understanding of the local market. With its automotive expertise, operational capabilities, and market knowledge, Gowa Motor Group is expected to become a strategic partner for VinFast in expanding its distribution network, enhancing the customer ownership experience, and accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in Indonesia.

Representatives of VinFast and Gowa Motor Group at the MOU signing, marking an important step toward establishing a joint venture to expand 30 VinFast dealership showrooms across Indonesia.

said: "said: "Indonesia is one of the key pillars of VinFast's global growth strategy. Since entering the market, VinFast has rapidly expanded its product portfolio, commenced operations at its manufacturing facility in Subang, and built a comprehensive EV ecosystem through a growing network of strategic partners, including charging infrastructure developer V-Green, all-electric ride-hailing service GSM, financial institutions, banking partners, authorized service workshop partners, and dealerships nationwide. By combining manufacturing capabilities, a comprehensive EV ecosystem, and an expanding partner network, VinFast is steadily advancing toward its goal of becoming one of the leading electric vehicle brands in Indonesia and across Southeast Asia.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.id