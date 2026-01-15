Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Ocean Resort by Fusion Quy Nhon launches Lunar New Year 2026 package

January 15, 2026 | 11:11
(0) user say
As resorts across central Vietnam roll out their seasonal offerings to tap into the peak Lunar New Year travel demand, The Ocean Resort by Fusion Quy Nhon is positioning itself as a family-focused destination with a new festive package.

The Ocean Resort by Fusion Quy Nhon has launched its Ocean Spring festive package for Lunar New Year 2026, offering discounts of up to 50 per cent, alongside a programme of cultural activities and family-oriented experiences. Located in Phuong Mai Bay, about 22km from Quy Nhơn city centre and 23km from Phu Cat Airport, the resort features one- to four-bedroom private villas and is targeting multi-generational family travel during the peak holiday period.

As part of the Ocean Spring offering, guests booking directly can receive a 50 per cent discount on the second night. For stays of three nights or more, the resort is also providing additional incentives, including a complimentary family-style hotpot meal or set menu inspired by traditional Tet cuisine and local seafood, a 30 per cent reduction on the third and subsequent nights, and a one-way airport transfer.

Ocean Resort by Fusion Quy Nhon launches Lunar New Year 2026 package
Photo: Ocean Resort by Fusion Quy Nhon

The resort said its Lunar New Year programme places a strong emphasis on family connection and cultural immersion. From the first to the fifth day of Tet, guests will be able to take part in traditional activities such as calligraphy sessions with Ong Do scholars, lion dances, folk games, Tet-themed film screenings and visits to Quy Nhon Square to view the Year of the Horse mascot of Gia Lai province.

Alongside cultural activities, Ocean Spring also includes a range of complimentary wellness and recreation options, including kayaking, pedal boating, diving classes, yoga, meditation, sound healing and daily herbal workshops. Facilities such as the children’s play area, gym and Vibe Pool Bar will also operate throughout the holiday period.

Food and beverage experiences form a central part of the offering. The resort plans to host a series of themed dinners during the holiday, blending traditional flavours with contemporary presentation, with menus carrying symbolic New Year wishes for prosperity and good fortune.

The Ocean Resort by Fusion Quy Nhon is also promoting tailored experiences for couples, including its one-bedroom private pool villas with spa-inclusive packages. These villas offer daily 45-minute spa treatments and are aimed at guests seeking a more private and restorative New Year break.

According to the resort, the Ocean Spring programme reflects growing demand for domestic and regional travellers seeking longer stays and more experience-led holidays during Lunar New Year, particularly those that combine relaxation with cultural elements and family-oriented activities.

Fusion rolls out special initiatives to celebrate Vietnamese Women’s Day Fusion rolls out special initiatives to celebrate Vietnamese Women’s Day

Fusion has unveiled a host of promotions and initiatives celebrating the successes of inspirational women for the month of October to mark Vietnam's Women's Day.
Fusion launches festive wellness and dining packages in Vietnam Fusion launches festive wellness and dining packages in Vietnam

Wellness-focused luxury hotel brand Fusion is rolling out festive dining, spa packages, and special experiences for the holiday season across Vietnam.
Fusion to debut two landmark hotels in early 2026 Fusion to debut two landmark hotels in early 2026

Fusion Hotel Group, Southeast Asia's leading wellness-inspired hospitality brand, will debut the stylish new LÈGACY Hanoi – a Fusion Original, and Grand Royal Riverside Hue – Fusion Collection, in early 2026.

By Khanh Linh

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Ocean Resort Fusion Tet festive package Cultural immersion Wellness and recreation Familyoriented activities

Related Contents

InterContinental Singapore enhances stays with Insider Programme

InterContinental Singapore enhances stays with Insider Programme

Latest News ⁄ Timeout ⁄ Hotels & Restaurants

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Aon Names Kulshaan Singh Asia Pacific Enterprise Leader

Aon Names Kulshaan Singh Asia Pacific Enterprise Leader

SL Aesthetic Group Celebrates 22 Years of Growth

SL Aesthetic Group Celebrates 22 Years of Growth

TUMI Releases Year of Horse Limited Collection

TUMI Releases Year of Horse Limited Collection

YTL Cement Partners with UTM on Sustainable Construction

YTL Cement Partners with UTM on Sustainable Construction

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020