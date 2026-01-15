Ocean Resort by Fusion Quy Nhon launches Lunar New Year 2026 package

The Ocean Resort by Fusion Quy Nhon has launched its Ocean Spring festive package for Lunar New Year 2026, offering discounts of up to 50 per cent, alongside a programme of cultural activities and family-oriented experiences. Located in Phuong Mai Bay, about 22km from Quy Nhơn city centre and 23km from Phu Cat Airport, the resort features one- to four-bedroom private villas and is targeting multi-generational family travel during the peak holiday period.

As part of the Ocean Spring offering, guests booking directly can receive a 50 per cent discount on the second night. For stays of three nights or more, the resort is also providing additional incentives, including a complimentary family-style hotpot meal or set menu inspired by traditional Tet cuisine and local seafood, a 30 per cent reduction on the third and subsequent nights, and a one-way airport transfer.

Photo: Ocean Resort by Fusion Quy Nhon

The resort said its Lunar New Year programme places a strong emphasis on family connection and cultural immersion. From the first to the fifth day of Tet, guests will be able to take part in traditional activities such as calligraphy sessions with Ong Do scholars, lion dances, folk games, Tet-themed film screenings and visits to Quy Nhon Square to view the Year of the Horse mascot of Gia Lai province.

Alongside cultural activities, Ocean Spring also includes a range of complimentary wellness and recreation options, including kayaking, pedal boating, diving classes, yoga, meditation, sound healing and daily herbal workshops. Facilities such as the children’s play area, gym and Vibe Pool Bar will also operate throughout the holiday period.

Food and beverage experiences form a central part of the offering. The resort plans to host a series of themed dinners during the holiday, blending traditional flavours with contemporary presentation, with menus carrying symbolic New Year wishes for prosperity and good fortune.

The Ocean Resort by Fusion Quy Nhon is also promoting tailored experiences for couples, including its one-bedroom private pool villas with spa-inclusive packages. These villas offer daily 45-minute spa treatments and are aimed at guests seeking a more private and restorative New Year break.

According to the resort, the Ocean Spring programme reflects growing demand for domestic and regional travellers seeking longer stays and more experience-led holidays during Lunar New Year, particularly those that combine relaxation with cultural elements and family-oriented activities.

