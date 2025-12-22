InterContinental Singapore enhances stays with Insider Programme

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 December 2025 - InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay, which recently won the Condé Nast Readers' Choice Awards for Best Hotels in Asia, redefines experiential travel with The Quay Insider. It is a thoughtfully curated programme offering guests, dining and wellness privileges. In partnership with over 25 establishments, the programme invites guests to uncover the hidden gems of the neighbourhood, spotlighting homegrown brands. It offers travellers an authentic and elegant way to experience Singapore, all while indulging in the refined comforts of a luxury 5-star hotel in Singapore.



The Story Behind The Quay Insider



Introduced in early 2025 as part of the InterContinental brand’s hallmark of “Insider Expertise”, The Quay Insider embodies InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay’s commitment to connecting travellers with the authentic and lesser-known sides of Singapore. This comes to life through partnerships with local brands around the neighbourhood, inviting guests to immerse themselves in the city’s vibrant culture and storied heritage.



Crafting Experiences For Every Traveller



The Quay Insider has been thoughtfully designed to cater to a variety of traveller interests. The Cultural Enthusiast seeks authentic immersion, connecting with the heart of a destination through its local flavours, rich heritage and timeless stories. The Creative Wanderer discovers rare and remarkable experiences, from curated dining journeys to artisanal craftsmanship, that reflect bold individuality. The Wellness Seeker pursues balance amidst the rhythm of modern life, choosing mindful experiences that uplift and rejuvenate. By aligning curated privileges with these personas, The Quay Insider ensures that each guest’s journey is both enriching and personalised.



For business travellers, The Quay Insider privileges are crafted to enhance the comfort and convenience of the hotel’s luxury suites, seamlessly balancing work with moments of relaxation. For leisure guests, the programme allows them to immerse themselves in the precinct’s rich cultural and heritage experiences that have shaped Singapore into the city it is today. By fostering experiential travel, The Quay Insider transforms each stay into a journey of discovery, with curated local encounters that add depth and distinction to every visit.



Curating Our Neighbourhood Partners



Over 25 partners were curated for their commitment to authenticity, alignment with guest interests, and exceptional quality. Spanning independent designers, art collectives, wellness studios, and award-winning restaurants, these partnerships offer guests privileges ranging from complimentary additions with purchase and curated cultural tours to bespoke wellness and dining experiences that are tailored to each individual’s interests.



The programme spotlights local businesses and tour operators to support sustainable tourism through preservation of the creative, heritage and cultural identity of Robertson Quay. By connecting guests with local experiences around the neighbourhood, it reinforces InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay’s positioning as both a luxury riverfront haven and a gateway to the neighbourhood’s heritage rhythm and cultural vibrancy.



Creating Meaningful Connections Beyond The Stay



From culinary experiences and cultural explorations to moments of rest and wellness, The Quay Insider complements the hotel stay by introducing guests to lesser-known aspects of Singapore’s dining, culture, and wellbeing scene. It helps leisure travellers discover local highlights and offers business travellers experiential travel opportunities to relax and explore nearby, all within easy reach of the hotel.



“The Quay Insider invites guests to experience more than just a stay,” shared Kieran Quinn, General Manager, InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay. “It connects them to the heart of Robertson Quay through meaningful partnerships with community partners in the neighbourhood, enriching guest experiences while helping to support the local community.”



Building The Next Chapter Of Hospitality



InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay remains committed to sustaining long-term partnerships within the community, supported by dedicated communication efforts that keep guests informed of the privileges available through The Quay Insider. Renewed annually, this ensures the programme stays attuned to evolving guest interests and the growing demand for meaningful, experiential travel.



Moving forward, the hotel is also exploring more collaborations across the precinct to further expand the scope of insider experiences. These initiatives aim to introduce both international travellers and local guests, including those booking a staycation package in Singapore, to a wider range of experiences. As such, the programme can continue to evolve in line with the needs and aspirations of today’s travellers. This allows InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay to weave local experiences seamlessly into every guest’s stay experience.



Hotel Positioning



Alongside The Quay Insider, InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay maintains its positioning as a luxury lifestyle hotel for modern travellers. Its residential-inspired design complements the experiential travel focus of the programme, offering guests the combination of contemporary comfort and immediate access to local culture.



The introduction of the programme sets the hotel apart by embedding cultural engagement seamlessly into the guest journey. Both leisure and business travellers may enjoy a hospitality experience that weaves meaningful experiences around the neighbourhood, together with the refined luxury of InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay.



