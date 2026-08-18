Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Tech Data expands IBM technology distribution across Asia Pacific region

August 18, 2026 | 12:08
(0) user say
Technology distributor Tech Data expanded its IBM solutions agreement across Asia Pacific markets on 18 August 2026 to accelerate partner network growth and regional distribution scale.

HONG KONG/HANOI/PHNOM PENH – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 August 2026 – Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX company, and a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, today announced the expansion of its IBM distribution footprint across Asia Pacific (under the Tec D brand in Malaysia). This is part of TD SYNNEX's global expansion of their IBM distribution, spanning 20 new countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America, advancing global scale and enabling more consistent, partner-led growth across markets.

Through this expansion, Tech Data is extending access to IBM solutions while enabling partners to grow and scale with greater confidence across regions. This broader footprint supports a more consistent partner experience and unlocks new growth opportunities across both existing and expansion markets.

"This expansion reflects the continued strength of the partnership between Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX company, and IBM across Asia Pacific," said Jaideep Malhotra, President, TD SYNNEX APJ. "We are excited to expand our portfolio of IBM solutions to six additional markets - Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, and the Philippines, building on our existing specialized IBM practice in Australia, India, Singapore, and Vietnam. Together, we are creating greater access to IBM technologies, expertise, and support for partners across ten APJ markets, enabling them to capture new growth opportunities and deliver greater value to their ecosystem and customers."

"With this expansion, we are extending our reach into additional markets while connecting with a broader set of partners looking to grow their IBM business," said Mark Martin, VP, Global Vendor Management, TD SYNNEX. "And through our program Select Blue, we're providing a clear path to engage, specialize, and execute confidently, helping both new and existing partners enter new markets and accelerate revenue growth."

The expanded footprint gives more partners access to Select Blue, a focused initiative from TD SYNNEX, built with IBM, designed to help partners move from opportunity to execution faster, and with less guesswork. Through specialization in high-growth areas like AI, data and automation, Select Blue enables partners to deliver outcomes that matter and stand out in a crowded market.

Tech Data provides end-to-end capabilities spanning enablement, financing, pre-sales support, and go-to-market execution, helping partners accelerate time to revenue and scale their IBM business. Execution in all markets will be anchored in a globally consistent framework with local execution, enabling outcome-based solutions, supported by scalable processes and performance accountability.

Partners interested in growing their IBM business with Tech Data can explore available opportunities and connect with a Tech Data IBM specialist through the Select Blue landing page.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, visit www.techdata.com/sg

By Tech Data

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Tech Data IBM asia pacific

Related Contents

IBM partners with OpenAI to accelerate enterprise artificial intelligence deployment

IBM partners with OpenAI to accelerate enterprise artificial intelligence deployment

IBM and UChicago demonstrate quantum advantage with 70 qubits

IBM and UChicago demonstrate quantum advantage with 70 qubits

DHL survey: AI trust gap widens in APAC e-commerce

DHL survey: AI trust gap widens in APAC e-commerce

IBM launches Power Autonomous Operations AI agent

IBM launches Power Autonomous Operations AI agent

Aon: Asia Pacific transaction risk market matures

Aon: Asia Pacific transaction risk market matures

IBM unveils world's first sub-1 nanometre chip using nanostack 3D architecture

IBM unveils world's first sub-1 nanometre chip using nanostack 3D architecture

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

IHH Healthcare partners with Prudential for Singapore day surgery

IHH Healthcare partners with Prudential for Singapore day surgery

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

IHH Healthcare partners with Prudential for Singapore day surgery

IHH Healthcare partners with Prudential for Singapore day surgery

Tech Data expands IBM technology distribution across Asia Pacific region

Tech Data expands IBM technology distribution across Asia Pacific region

VinFast signs joint venture agreement with Gowa Motor Group

VinFast signs joint venture agreement with Gowa Motor Group

Paymentology powers Apple Pay launch for GoTyme Bank in Philippines

Paymentology powers Apple Pay launch for GoTyme Bank in Philippines

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020