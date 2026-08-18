IHH Healthcare partners with Prudential for Singapore day surgery

SINGAPORE– Media OutReach Newswire – 17 August 2026 – Mount Elizabeth Royal Square, a private day surgery centre, has been added to Prudential Singapore's ("Prudential") PRUPanel Connect panel network with effect from 1 August 2026. The empanelment was commemorated at a signing ceremony between Parkway Hospitals Singapore Pte. Ltd. and Prudential.

PRUShield Integrated Shield plan policyholders with eligible PRUExtra riders can now seek treatment at Mount Elizabeth Royal Square where they will have access to participating specialists and enjoy panel benefits.Mount Elizabeth Royal Square is the first facility under IHH Healthcare Singapore to be included in the PRUPanel Connect network."We are pleased to partner Prudential to bring Mount Elizabeth Royal Square into the PRUPanel Connect network. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to improving access to quality private healthcare, while giving eligible patients greater assurance and convenience when they require day surgery or endoscopy care.""At Prudential, we want to make it easier for customers to navigate their healthcare journey with confidence. By adding Mount Elizabeth Royal Square to PRUPanel Connect, we are strengthening our panel ecosystem and giving PRUShield Extra customers more options for specialist day surgery care, supported by the benefits and assurance of our panel network."Opened in 2025, Mount Elizabeth Royal Square is a day surgery and endoscopy centre offering hospital-equivalent safety standards, shorter waiting times, dedicated procedure slots, and a seamless patient experience. The centre also provides bedside ultrasound services, a dedicated patient lounge, and is conveniently located right next to Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital.Through PRUPanel Connect, eligible Prudential customers have access to value-added services when they seek treatment with participating specialists at panel healthcare institutions. These services are available to customers holding eligible PRUExtra policies, including PRUExtra Premier Care, PRUExtra Preferred Care, PRUExtra Premier, PRUExtra Premier CoPay and PRUExtra Preferred CoPay. Customers may enjoy benefits such as cashless admission with an electronic Letter of Guarantee of up to S$15,000, subject to eligibility, as well as keep renewable premiums stable for panel-approved claims.https://www.prudential.com.sg/

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