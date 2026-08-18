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Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Paymentology powers Apple Pay launch for GoTyme Bank in Philippines

August 18, 2026 | 11:54
(0) user say
Global issuer processor Paymentology enabled GoTyme Bank to become the first digital bank in the Philippines offering Apple Pay services to 10 million customers on 18 August 2026.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 August 2026 - Paymentology, the leading global issuer processor, today announced the successful launch of Apple Pay for GoTyme Bank in the Philippines. Through this launch, GoTyme becomes one of the first issuers in the Philippine market to enable Apple Pay, giving 10 million customers an easy, secure and private way to pay using their Apple devices.

As one of the country's fastest-growing digital banks, GoTyme continues to accelerate its digital payments strategy by expanding secure, seamless and convenient payment experiences for Filipino consumers. Customers can now securely add their GoTyme debit card to Apple Wallet and make contactless payments in stores, within apps and online wherever Apple Pay is accepted.

Apple Pay uses industry-leading tokenisation technology, meaning card numbers are never stored on devices or shared with merchants. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, with every transaction authenticated through Face ID, Touch ID or a device passcode, providing an additional layer of security while delivering a fast, frictionless checkout experience.

Nate Clark, President and CEO at GoTyme Bank commented: "At GoTyme Bank, we're constantly looking for ways to make banking simpler, safer and more rewarding for our customers. Bringing Apple Pay to GoTyme Bank customers in the Philippines gives them an easy and secure way to pay wherever they shop while continuing to earn rewards points on all their transactions. This is another step in our commitment to making everyday banking more beautiful and convenient for our customers.

The launch comes as digital payments continue to reshape the Philippine economy. According to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), digital payments now account for more than half of all retail payment transactions, as consumers increasingly embrace mobile-first banking and contactless payments. Meanwhile, smartphone penetration continues to rise, supporting growing demand for digital wallets and tokenised payment experiences. As digital commerce accelerates, enabling secure mobile payments through services such as Apple Pay is becoming an increasingly important differentiator for financial institutions.

Minh-Ha Truong, Head of Growth, APAC at Paymentology, added: "As a long-standing partner to GoTyme, we're proud to support another significant milestone in its growth journey. Bringing Apple Pay to market demonstrates how modern, cloud-native issuer processing enables digital banks to rapidly deliver innovative payment experiences while maintaining the highest standards of security, scalability and performance. Together, we're helping shape the future of digital payments in the Philippines."

The launch further strengthens GoTyme's position as one of Southeast Asia's leading digital banks and highlights the value of Paymentology's cloud-native issuer processing platform in helping banks and fintechs rapidly introduce innovative payment capabilities that meet evolving customer expectations.

https://www.paymentology.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Paymentology

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TagTag:
Paymentology Apple Pay GoTyme Bank

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