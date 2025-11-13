Thai Select Festival brings authentic Thai flavours to Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, USA - Media Out Reach Newswire - 13 November 2025 – The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce of Thailand, proudly announces the "THAI SELECT FESTIVAL", a special event celebrating the excellence of Thai cuisine and the Thai SELECT certification mark in the western United States.

Thai SELECT Restaurants: More than 14 Thai SELECT-certified restaurants will present their signature dishes, allowing guests to savor authentic Thai flavors from across Thailand.

Cultural Zone: A lively area featuring the traditional Thai "Pa-Pao" dart game, where visitors can enjoy friendly fun and take home exclusive souvenirs.

Thai SELECT Passport: A culinary adventure where participants collect stamps from different booths for a chance to win special prizes presented by Thailand's beloved actors Mile – Phakphum Romsaithong and Apo – Nattawin Wattanagitiphat, who will personally greet fans and present the awards.

The festival aims to advance Thailand's Soft Power in gastronomy on the global stage through creative storytelling that blends food, culture, and art — presenting the warmth and authenticity of Thai culinary heritage to an international audience.Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi will graciously preside over the opening ceremony at The Cabana @ Westfield Century City in Los Angeles on November 17, 2025, marking an auspicious moment in Thailand's ongoing mission to share its culinary heritage with the world.This year's festival embraces the theme "The Savory Thai SELECT Night Market", inspired by the Thai concept of "aroi" — rich, flavorful, and irresistibly charming. The event recreates the colorful atmosphere of a Thai night market, filled with aromatic dishes, cheerful energy, and cultural creativity that reflects the true spirit of Thailand.Visitors will enjoy a range of engaging experiences, including:The THAI SELECT FESTIVAL serves as a vibrant platform to celebrate and elevate the global image of Thai cuisine, reaffirming the value of the Thai SELECT mark as a trusted symbol of Authentic Thai Taste and promoting pride in Thailand's rich culinary heritage.

