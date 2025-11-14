Corporate

New Zealand commits arou$570,000 to support Vietnam’s post-disaster recovery

November 14, 2025 | 17:44
(0) user say
New Zealand has announced NZ$1 million (around $570,000) in humanitarian assistance to help Vietnam address the impacts of recent natural disasters, including severe typhoons and flooding that have caused extensive damage and displacement across several regions.

The announcement was made by New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade on November 13.

A representative of New Zealand in Vietnam hands over a NZ$1 million relief package to Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in support of recovery efforts following Typhoon Yagi in 2024.
A representative of the New Zealand Embassy in Vietnam hands over a NZ$1 million relief package to Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Environment in support of recovery efforts following Typhoon Yagi in 2024

This funding will support New Zealand non-governmental organisations to partner with their Vietnamese counterparts through the New Zealand Disaster Response Partnership to deliver assistance in alignment with the Vietnam: Joint Response Plan for Multiple Typhoons and Floods.

New Zealand Ambassador to Vietnam Caroline Beresford noted,“Our thoughts are with the families and communities affected by these devastating events. As a comprehensive strategic partner, New Zealand stands in solidarity with the Vietnamese government and people during this difficult period. We hope this support will reach those most in need and contribute meaningfully to recovery efforts.”

This latest commitment builds on New Zealand’s continued support for Vietnam’s disaster response efforts.

Earlier in 2025, in partnership with the Institute for Social, Economic, and Environmental Research (iSEE) and the Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation, the embassy supported livelihood recovery initiatives benefiting nearly 70 households and more than 320 people across Lao Cai, Thai Nguyen, and Tuyen Quang provinces.

In addition to immediate assistance, the iSEE-implemented project also seeks to document the indigenous knowledge of ethnic minority communities, contributing to more effective responses to climate-related challenges in the future.

In 2024, the New Zealand government provided a further NZ$1 million (around $570,000) to help Vietnam address the severe impacts of Typhoon Yagi. That assistance was delivered through New Zealand’s disaster-response partners and UN agencies in Vietnam, with a focus on emergency relief and livelihood recovery.

Soothing non-tariff barriers to improve regional trade Vietnam at the heart of Fonterra’s ASEAN expansion Young ASEAN business leaders to meet New Zealand counterparts New Zealand House speaker experiences Vietnamese cuisine in Hanoi Care For Vietnam signs strategic MoU and raises voice at ASEAN Forum in New Zealand New Zealand deepens education links with Vietnam Strong turnout at New Zealand Education Fair in Hanoi

By Thai An

TagTag:
New Zealand New Zealand Embassy

