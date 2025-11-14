New Zealand commits arou$570,000 to support Vietnam’s post-disaster recovery

The announcement was made by New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade on November 13.

A representative of the New Zealand Embassy in Vietnam hands over a NZ$1 million relief package to Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Environment in support of recovery efforts following Typhoon Yagi in 2024

This funding will support New Zealand non-governmental organisations to partner with their Vietnamese counterparts through the New Zealand Disaster Response Partnership to deliver assistance in alignment with the Vietnam: Joint Response Plan for Multiple Typhoons and Floods.

New Zealand Ambassador to Vietnam Caroline Beresford noted,“Our thoughts are with the families and communities affected by these devastating events. As a comprehensive strategic partner, New Zealand stands in solidarity with the Vietnamese government and people during this difficult period. We hope this support will reach those most in need and contribute meaningfully to recovery efforts.”

This latest commitment builds on New Zealand’s continued support for Vietnam’s disaster response efforts.

Earlier in 2025, in partnership with the Institute for Social, Economic, and Environmental Research (iSEE) and the Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation, the embassy supported livelihood recovery initiatives benefiting nearly 70 households and more than 320 people across Lao Cai, Thai Nguyen, and Tuyen Quang provinces.

In addition to immediate assistance, the iSEE-implemented project also seeks to document the indigenous knowledge of ethnic minority communities, contributing to more effective responses to climate-related challenges in the future.

In 2024, the New Zealand government provided a further NZ$1 million (around $570,000) to help Vietnam address the severe impacts of Typhoon Yagi. That assistance was delivered through New Zealand’s disaster-response partners and UN agencies in Vietnam, with a focus on emergency relief and livelihood recovery.