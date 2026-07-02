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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

New UOB headquarters building highlights long-term confidence in Vietnam

July 02, 2026 | 12:03
(0) user say
UOB Vietnam is developing new headquarters building at the international financial centre in Ho Chi Minh City, underscoring the bank's confidence in the country's long-term growth prospects.
New UOB headquarters building highlights long-term confidence in Vietnam

On July 1, UOB Vietnam announced the official commencement of construction of its new headquarters building, UOB Plaza Ho Chi Minh City, becoming the first foreign bank to develop and own a purpose-built headquarters within the Vietnam International Financial Centre (VIFC) in Ho Chi Minh City.

The Grade A office tower, designed in line with international sustainability standards, is expected to be completed in 2030.

With a total investment of approximately $450 million, UOB Plaza Ho Chi Minh City reflects the bank’s long-term commitment to Vietnam as a core market within its ASEAN strategy. The development underscores UOB’s confidence in Vietnam’s long-term growth and reflects the bank’s support for Ho Chi Minh City’s ambition to become a leading international financial centre.

By establishing its Vietnam headquarters there, UOB is strengthening its role in supporting Vietnam's growing connectivity with regional and global capital, trade and investment flows.

After completion, UOB will establish its full headquarters footprint across its five core ASEAN markets – Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam. This reinforces UOB's unique position as a regional bank with deep local presence across ASEAN, enabling it to better support clients' cross-border ambitions.

Wee Ee Cheong, deputy chairman and CEO of UOB, said Vietnam is a key pillar of UOB's regional strategy.

"Our new headquarters reflects our confidence in Vietnam's future and our support for Ho Chi Minh City's ambition to become an international financial centre," Cheong said. "Having our own headquarters in all five of our key markets underscores our long-term commitment to the region, its businesses and communities. Through our extensive network, we are uniquely positioned to deepen connectivity across the region and create greater value for our 8.5 million customers."

New UOB headquarters building highlights long-term confidence in Vietnam
Wee Ee Cheong, deputy chairman and CEO of UOB

Located at 2 Ton Duc Thang street within the Ba Son area, UOB Plaza Ho Chi Minh City occupies a prime riverside site at the heart of the VIFC. Developed on a 4,571-square-metre site, the 36-storey tower will rise 160 metres above the Saigon River and serve as UOB's flagship headquarters in Vietnam.

Designed by global architecture and design firm Gensler, the project will be built to international Grade A standards with a commitment to achieving BCA Green Mark certification while supporting the functional needs of a modern financial institution within the city’s emerging financial centre.

Envisioned as a future-ready workplace, UOB Plaza Ho Chi Minh City is designed to support evolving workstyles through flexible layouts, collaborative shared spaces and greater access to natural light and greenery, fostering both innovation and employee wellbeing.

Thoughtfully tailored to Vietnam’s tropical climate, the building incorporates climate-responsive design features to enhance energy efficiency and occupant comfort, in line with environmental, social, and governance standards. Beyond its functional role, the plaza is conceived as a space that brings together art, nature and local identity, contributing to a more vibrant, inclusive and culturally resonant urban environment within the VIFC.

New UOB headquarters building highlights long-term confidence in Vietnam

Looking ahead, UOB will continue to strengthen its capabilities to better serve customers and support Vietnam’s growing connectivity with regional and global markets. In line with this commitment, UOB intends to establish a branch presence within the VIFC and will continue to work closely with government agencies, industry partners and key stakeholders to contribute to the centre's development and strengthen its position as an internationally connected financial hub.

Through its strong regional network, sector expertise and cross‑border capabilities, UOB is well positioned to support businesses and investors seeking opportunities in Vietnam and across ASEAN, while contributing to the country’s long‑term economic development and international integration.

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By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
UOB Vietnam VIFC-HCMC bank headquarters Vietnam ASEAN

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