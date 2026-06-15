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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

UOB Vietnam appoints Pham Hong Hai as deputy country CEO

June 15, 2026 | 14:55
(0) user say
United Overseas Bank (Vietnam) Limited (UOB Vietnam) announced the appointment of Pham Hong Hai as deputy country CEO, effective June 15, 2026.
UOB Vietnam appoints Pham Hong Hai as deputy country CEO

In his role, Hai will report directly to the country CEO of UOB Vietnam. Leveraging his extensive experience and proven leadership, he will support the bank in accelerating sustainable growth, advancing strategic priorities, and further strengthening governance and risk management.

Hai brings more than 30 years of experience in banking and financial services, with senior leadership roles across both local and international markets. Most recently, he served as CEO of Orient Commercial Joint Stock Bank (OCB), where he reinforced the bank’s foundations, delivered strong business performance, and drove its transformation agenda.

Prior to that, Hai spent 28 years at HSBC, where he held key positions including country CEO of HSBC Vietnam, as well as senior leadership roles in Global Banking and Markets in Vietnam and Canada. During his tenure, he played an instrumental role in driving business growth, enhancing client segmentation, and building high-performing teams.

Hai holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the Ho Chi Minh City University of Economics and a Diploma in Financial Services Management from the Institute of Financial Services, United Kingdom.

Victor Ngo, CEO of UOB Vietnam, said, “Vietnam is a key market in UOB’s ASEAN strategy and continues to offer strong opportunities for growth. The appointment of Pham Hong Hai reflects our commitment to strengthening our leadership team as we deepen our presence in the market."

"With his extensive experience and deep understanding of the industry, Hai will play an important role in advancing our strategic priorities, supporting our clients’ growth, and contributing to Vietnam’s continued development and regional connectivity," he said.

UOB CEO mulls new headquarters in Ho Chi Minh City and joining VIFC UOB CEO mulls new headquarters in Ho Chi Minh City and joining VIFC

UOB vice chairman and CEO Wee Ee Cheong met with Party General Secretary and State President To Lam during his state visit to Singapore to discuss the bank's long-term commitment to Vietnam's growth.
UOB sees resilience amid cost pressures and external strains UOB sees resilience amid cost pressures and external strains

According to a June 12 report by UOB (United Overseas Bank), recent data paint a mixed near-term picture, with higher energy costs dampening momentum.
Vietnam leads ASEAN in consumer optimism Vietnam leads ASEAN in consumer optimism

Vietnam continues to lead the region in consumer optimism, according to the sixth edition of the ASEAN Consumer Sentiment Study (ACSS) released by UOB on November 20.

By Thanh Van

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