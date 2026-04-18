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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

An Khai Hung launches IKI Village residential project in Ho Chi Minh City

April 18, 2026 | 09:00
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An Khai Hung Investment has broken ground on a residential project in Ho Chi Minh City, featuring private green gardens and direct access to Ring Road 3.

On April 17, the company began work on the IKI Village project in Long Phuoc ward. Spanning 5.1 hectares, the development will comprise 424 residential units, each with a private garden, aligned with the global wellness living trend. The site has dual frontages along the Tac River and Trau Trau canal, offering connectivity to downtown Ho Chi Minh City, Long Thanh International Airport, and key southern economic hubs via the Go Cong interchange.

An Khai Hung launches IKI Village residential project in Ho Chi Minh City
The groundbreaking ceremony for IKI Village on April 17

Ring Road 3 is expected to open to traffic by June this year. With eight lanes and a total length of more than 100 kilometres, it connects major southern localities from Dong Nai through Ho Chi Minh City to Tay Ninh (formerly part of Long An). The road also serves as a key connector to five radial expressways: Ho Chi Minh City–Trung Luong, Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay, Ben Luc–Long Thanh, Ho Chi Minh City–Moc Bai, and Ho Chi Minh City–Chon Thanh.

The project is expected to be launched in the third quarter of this year, with fully completed units scheduled for handover in the first quarter of 2028.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Ho Thi Hoai Nhi, CFO of An Khai Hung Investment JSC, said the developer aims to create a living environment where residents find a valuable home and experience greater happiness as family bonds are strengthened.

"Rooted in a deep appreciation for the most essential values in life – health and family – IKI Village aspires to contribute to the promotion of longevity-oriented living, inspired by the global wellness living trend," Nhi said.

At the ceremony, An Khai Hung Investment announced it had donated VND1 billion ($38,400) to the Living Heritage Foundation, an initiative dedicated to preserving and passing on the wisdom and life values of distinguished Vietnamese figures to future generations.

According to the Global Wellness Institute, wellness and longevity real estate has emerged as the fastest-growing segment within the broader wellness industry over the past few years.

The market has expanded significantly, from approximately $225 billion in 2019 to over $548 billion in 2024, reflecting an annual growth rate of nearly 20 per cent. It is projected to reach between $1 trillion and $1.1 trillion by 2029.

Once considered a niche, experience-driven high-end segment, longevity-oriented living, wellness living, has now become a core pillar of the global real estate market. This growth also underscores a shift in buyer behaviour, with greater emphasis placed on open spaces, natural light, and proximity to nature when choosing a place to live.

An Khai Hung launches IKI Village residential project in Ho Chi Minh City
Artist’s impression of IKI Village
Hospitality and branded residential market seek growth Hospitality and branded residential market seek growth

Despite strong demand momentum, recent geopolitical tensions are creating short-term global travel issues, as heard at the Meet The Experts events in Ho Chi Minh City in late March.

By Bich Ngoc

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An Khai Hung IKI village wellness residential Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3

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