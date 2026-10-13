Nam A Bank named in top 10 largest listed banks in Southeast Asia

Photo: Nam A Bank

According to the announcement on October 11, Nam A Bank ranks among the top-performing Vietnamese banks in the ranking alongside MB Bank, VPBank, and others. The move marks a great stride for the bank given that the financial and banking sector is emphasising governance capabilities, operational efficiency, and resilience in the face of market volatility.

Performance ranking of the 50 largest publicly listed banks in Southeast Asia

Date for the 12 months ended December 31, 2025

Current rankings Previous rankings Compared with previous period Company name(ticker exchange) Headquarteres Total assets ($B) ROAE (%) Net interest margin (%) Non interest income / Average assets (%) Cost-to-Income (%) Problem loan ratio (%) Liquid assets / assets(%) Total capital ratio (%) 1 1 NC PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BBCA-IDX) Indonesia 95.00 21.78 5.90 1.74 32.69 1.67 13.60 30.37 2 8 — Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDB-HSX) Vietnam 35.40 26.11 4.85 1.03 27.13 2.47 34.54 16.73 3 2 ▼ PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BBRI-IDX) Indonesia 127.84 17.68 7.71 2.48 40.96 3.24 14.97 23.52 4 3 ▼ Loc Phat Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank (LPB-HSX) Vietnam 23.03 26.06 3.11 1.12 28.47 1.71 34.09 11.87 5 4 ▼ PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (BMRI-IDX) Indonesia 169.42 20.16 4.47 1.31 44.00 1.21 21.74 20.43 6 6 NC Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TCB-HSX) Vietnam 45.34 15.76 3.81 1.30 31.61 1.08 29.51 14.61 7 7 NC Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPB-HSX) Vietnam 19.24 18.56 3.21 1.09 36.35 1.30 35.44 18.91 8 5 ▼ Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MBB-HSX) Vietnam 61.44 21.31 4.13 0.91 31.08 1.31 29.85 11.10 9 9 NC PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk (BDMN-IDX) Indonesia 16.51 7.82 7.50 1.77 56.82 1.36 20.10 25.37 10 NR — Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank (NAB-HSX) Vietnam 15.91 19.66 2.77 0.91 32.95 2.18 48.14 11.87 11 13 ▼ Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPB-HSX) Vietnam 47.91 15.54 5.57 0.95 27.05 3.40 23.09 17.95 12 10 ▼ Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB-HSX) Vietnam 39.01 17.62 2.95 0.63 33.38 0.98 30.69 13.50

Note: NC = no change in ranking; NR = not ranked in the previous period; ▼ = drop in ranking compared to the previous period.

Outstanding liquidity, operational efficiency, and profitability

One notable indicator is that Nam A Bank’s liquid assets accounted for 48.14 per cent of total assets, leading the top 10 banks based on the provided data. This figure is significantly higher than the group average of 25.97 per cent, reflecting the bank's prudent risk management strategy and robust liquidity buffer.

By maintaining a high proportion of liquid assets, Nam A Bank not only demonstrates superior resilience to unexpected fluctuations in the money market, but also establishes a solid foundation to enhance the capacity to withstand macroeconomic shocks. Leveraging this robust liquidity foundation, the bank can manage its funding resources, stand ready to meet all credit demand, and create a safe margin to expand its balance sheet efficiently and sustainably over the long term.

In addition, Nam A Bank posts the cost-to-income (CIR) ratio of 32.95 per cent, lower than the group average of 43.59 per cent. A low CIR ratio reflects that the bank controls costs relatively effectively in relation to the income generated, thereby contributing to enhancing its operational efficiency.

Regarding profitability, Nam A Bank’s return on average equity reached 19.66 per cent, higher than the regional average of 13 per cent. This indicator demonstrates that the bank generates a higher return on equity than the benchmark used for comparison.

Asset quality remains under tight control, with a non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of 2.18 per cent, lower than the regional average of 2.51 per cent. Maintaining an NPL ratio below this threshold is a positive factor when assessing credit quality and risk management, thereby enhancing the reputation and safety of the bank's lending operations.

A new milestone in the journey to enhance competitiveness

The recognition stands as a testament to the management capabilities and strategic vision of Nam A Bank’s leadership in optimising resources, maintaining rigorous risk management, and enhancing operational efficiency. At the same time, this result reflects the concerted efforts and dedication of the entire Nam A Bank workforce throughout a 34-year journey of establishing its unique identity.

Over the past decade, Nam A Bank has continuously achieved sustainable growth in both financial scale and management capacity.

In 2015, Nam A Bank’s total assets stood at just over $1.35 billion, with a pre-tax profit of $9.73 million. By September 30, 2026, the bank’s total assets had approached the $17.95 billion mark, an increase of approximately 13-fold compared to 2015.

In the first nine months of 2026, Nam A Bank posted the profit before tax (PBT) of $180.8 million, a 25 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2025. The bank achieved nearly 80 per cent of its PBT, an increase of approximately 18.65 times compared to 2015.

Nam A Bank currently operates nearly 350 points, including 148 traditional branches and nearly 200 OneBank automated digital transaction points, optimising the transaction experience for millions of customers nationwide.

In the stock market, NAB shares began trading on Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM) in 2020 before officially listing on the HSX in 2024. With the transition from UPCoM to HSX, the bank needs to meet higher requirements regarding information disclosure, corporate governance, and responsibilities towards shareholders and investors.

Photo: Nam A Bank

Nam A Bank is a pioneer in adopting rigorous international standards such as International Financial Reporting Standards and Basel III. The bank is finalising the implementation of the advanced Basel II framework. By the end of September 2026, Nam A Bank completed its compliance evaluation for the Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) under Circular 14/2025/TT-NHNN with a CAR of 11.3 per cent, exceeding the minimum requirement of 8 per cent.

Nam A Bank has also left a mark in attracting foreign capital through its partnerships with international financial institutions, including IFC, ADB, BlueOrchard, SIFEM, responsAbility, Proparco, FMO, Symbiotics, and numerous other institutions.

These partnerships have helped the bank to diversify medium- and long-term funding sources while bolstering capital resources dedicated to trade finance, supply chain finance, small and medium-sized enterprises, green finance, and inclusive finance.

The assessment results from S&P Global Market Intelligence not only elevate Nam A Bank’s brand reputation on the international financial stage but also reinforce a solid foundation for the bank to embark on a new growth cycle. The bank is committed to delivering exceptional and sustainable value to customers, shareholders, and strategic partners.

Nam A Bank successfully raises $30 million in international funding from Proparco Nam A Bank has signed a $30 million credit agreement with Proparco, the development finance institution of the French Development Agency.

Nam A Bank receives $60 million loan from FMO Nam A Bank has completed a green and inclusive lending facility agreement to receive a $60 million loan from Dutch development bank FMO.