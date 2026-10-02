Nam A Bank delivers strong breakthrough in 2026

As of September 30, 2026, the bank’s Profit Before Tax (PBT) reached over VND4.7 trillion ($180.8 million), a 25 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2025.

Total assets approached the $17.89 billion mark. Alongside scale expansion, Nam A Bank’s asset quality and capital safety buffer continued to be strongly reinforced, with the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio dropping to around 1.5 per cent, the NPL coverage ratio increasing by 12.6 per cent on-year, and international capital funding green credit continuing its strong momentum.

Growth accompanied by reinforced asset quality

In the first nine months of the year, Nam A Bank continued to expand its operational scale while maintaining strict credit quality control and enhancing safety foundations. PBT exceeded $182.34 million, up 25 per cent on-year; return on equity reached nearly 20 per cent, continuing to position Nam A Bank among top-performing banks in return on equity in the market, ensuring maximum shareholder value and enhancing financial self-accumulation.

Non-interest income maintained its vital role, contributing 26 per cent to total operating income. The trading of valuable papers delivered a strong breakthrough with a 30 per cent on-year growth, contributing 5 per cent to total PBT.

Nam A Bank delivers strong and impressive growth in 9M2026. Photo: Nam A Bank

Parallel to business scale expansion, Nam A Bank placed special emphasis on risk control, enhancing asset quality, and expanding its capital safety buffer. As of September 30, the NPL ratio (before CIC) dropped to around 1.5 per cent, a sharp decrease of 1.1 percentage points compared to the same period in 2025.

The Group 2 loan ratio was tightly controlled at a very low level of 0.6 per cent, reflecting strict credit quality management from appraisal and post-disbursement monitoring to effective debt recovery. Meanwhile, the NPL coverage ratio rose by 12.61 percentage points on-year, bolstering provisioning resources and proactive credit risk management capabilities.

Alongside enhancing provisioning capacity, Nam A Bank continued to reinforce its capital base. The bank completed a 20 per cent stock dividend payout, finished issuing 100 million shares under the ESOP scheme, and finalised the issuance of nearly $159.65 million in Tier 2 capital bonds through both private placements and public offerings. These actions supplemented medium- and long-term funds, strengthened Tier 2 capital, and supported the maintenance of capital safety ratios.

Nam A Bank completed its compliance evaluation for the Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) under Circular 14/2025/TT-NHNN, establishing a solid foundation to further refine its capital safety governance framework towards Basel III standards. By the end of September, CAR reached 11.3 per cent, up 0.2 percentage points from the end of 2025 and far exceeding the minimum requirement of 8 per cent.

Strong growth in capital mobilisation

As of September 30, total capital mobilisation from economic organisations, individuals, and valuable paper issuances reached nearly $9.77 billion, an increase of nearly 20 per cent compared to the end of 2025. Along with deposit mobilisation, Nam A Bank allocated resources to highly liquid assets.

The investment securities portfolio reached $1.87 billion, up 21.5 per cent, with government bonds accounting for $1.25 billion, up approximately 31 per cent year-to-date.

This portfolio contributed to enhancing flexibility in capital management while creating further headroom for the bank to proactively balance liquidity and meet customer capital demands.

Nam A Bank has accelerated its partnerships with international financial institutions. Photo: Nam A Bank

On the foundation of a reinforced capital base, total credit growth rose 10.8 per cent compared to the beginning of the year. Credit growth remained aligned with the financing needs of the real economy, ensuring a balance among scale expansion, asset quality, and prudential indicators.

Credit flows were directed towards sectors with closed value chains and high export value (such as tea, seafood, coffee, rubber, etc.), as well as sectors generating stable cash flows such as education and healthcare, while significantly reducing exposure to the real estate sector.

Since the beginning of 2026, Nam A Bank has accelerated its partnerships with international financial institutions, including IFC, ADB, BlueOrchard, Symbiotics, and numerous other institutions. These partnerships have helped diversify medium- and long-term funding sources while bolstering capital resources dedicated to trade finance, supply chain finance, small and medium-sized enterprises, green finance, and inclusive finance. By June 2026, Nam A Bank reported that the total volume of international funding successfully mobilised since the start of the year reached nearly $350 million.

For the remainder of 2026, the bank expects to secure its maiden international syndicated loan facility, marking a strategic transition from bilateral borrowing to multilateral capital mobilisation. Furthermore, after completing an equity capital increase of over $130.8 million from owners' equity and $38.47 million from ESOP, the bank is proceeding with its plan for a private placement of 100 million shares to professional investors as approved by the 2026 AGM.

Continuous collaboration and international capital attraction not only supplement medium- and long-term funds for business operations but also expand the partner ecosystem, strengthen governance capabilities according to international standards, and create broader headroom for Nam A Bank to accompany businesses in their green transition and sustainable development.

Expectation to complete 2026 targets and expand growth

With the nine-month results, Nam A Bank has achieved nearly 80 per cent of its PBT and over 95 per cent of its scale growth target.

In the fourth quarter, Nam A Bank will remain focused on exceeding its 2026 business targets while maintaining a harmonious balance among credit growth, capital mobilisation, operational efficiency, and asset quality control.

Nam A Bank secures green capital from Switzerland, bringing international fundraising to nearly $350 million Nam A Bank signed an international credit agreement with SIFEM AG and secured additional capital from funds managed by responsAbility Investments AG, raising the total mobilised capital since the beginning of the year to nearly $350 million.

Nam A Bank successfully raises $30 million in international funding from Proparco Nam A Bank has signed a $30 million credit agreement with Proparco, the development finance institution of the French Development Agency.