Nam A Bank secures green capital from Switzerland, bringing international fundraising to nearly $350 million

The signing ceremony took place during the Vietnam Green Finance Summit in Ho Chi Minh City on August 6. The signing was witnessed by representatives from regulatory bodies, financial institutions, investors, international organisations, and the business community, notably including the representative from the Consulate General of Switzerland in Ho Chi Minh City.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in Nam A Bank’s journey to elevate its international standing and expand the scale of its sustainable capital flows.

The summit attracted over 200 delegates, including leaders from regulatory bodies, financial institutions, as well as foreign investors and business communities. Photo courtesy of Nam A Bank

The Vietnam Green Finance Summit 2026 is an annual forum held by Nam A Bank in collaboration with FiinGroup, the Vietnam International Financial Centre in Ho Chi Minh City, and GGGI. As a co-organiser, Nam A Bank aims to build a gateway connecting mechanisms, policies, and international capital sources with the needs of the domestic business community.

The summit holds strategic significance in resolving technical impediments, standardising ESG criteria, and enhancing the bankability of green projects, thereby facilitating the effective connection and disbursement of global financial resources in Vietnam.

The summit saw the participation of the high-ranking Swiss diplomatic representative and the receipt of funding from SIFEM. This underscores Nam A Bank's prestige, financial strength, and transparent governance standards according to international partners.

To unlock this source of long-term financing, Nam A Bank met the rigorous standards of Swiss partners' in-depth assessment systems regarding risk management capabilities, operational transparency, and the effectiveness of its sustainable development portfolio.

Nam A Bank will allocate these international funds to its green credit portfolio, directly financing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as well as renewable energy, energy efficiency, and climate change response initiatives in Vietnam towards the Net Zero 2050 goal.

Vo Hoang Hai, deputy CEO of Nam A Bank, said, “The partnership with SIFEM and responsAbility underscores Nam A Bank’s transparent operational standards and ESG governance capabilities in line with stringent global benchmarks. We are committed to make efficient use of the resources to implement the financial inclusion strategy, facilitating SME access to green capital and driving sustainable development for the economy.”

The partnership with SIFEM and responsAbility builds upon Nam A Bank’s success in diversifying its international funding sources. Notably, Nam A Bank has continuously strengthened collaboration with leading global financial institutions and development organisations such as J.P. Morgan, IFC, ADB, FMO, SIFEM, Proparco, Symbiotics, BlueOrchard, and responsAbility. Thus, the bank can successfully mobilise substantial international capital, contributing to the diversification of the bank’s funding structure.

Since the beginning of 2026, Nam A Bank has successfully secured nearly $300 million in international funding from reputable partners. The partnership between Nam A Bank and prestigious international financial institutions is built on a solid foundation of financial strength and sustainable governance standards.

As the Swiss Development Finance Institution, SIFEM is managing an investment portfolio exceeding $1 billion, focusing on supporting the private sector through investments in SMEs, financial inclusion, sustainable agriculture, renewable energy, healthcare, and other high-impact sectors.

SIFEM adheres to rigorous international ESG standards and frequently co-invests with leading global development finance institutions, including IFC, EIB, FMO and British International Investment. This reflects its stringent investment selection and due diligence process in line with international standards.

responsAbility Investments AG is a leading Swiss asset manager in impact investing, specialising in managing investments for sustainable development and financial inclusion in emerging markets.

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