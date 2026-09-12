Nam A Bank successfully raises $30 million in international funding from Proparco

According to a statement on September 11, the loan with a five-year term is a key leverage for Nam A Bank to expand its green credit portfolio and empower sustainable development ventures and enterprises in Vietnam.

The $30 million in funding from Proparco will be allocated to priority sectors, including renewable energy ventures, energy efficiency, climate change response and adaptation, and green buildings.

Vo Hoang Hai, deputy CEO of Nam A Bank, and Rebecca Benhamou, senior investment officer at Proparco, signed the agreement in the presence of AFD country director Julien Seillan and leaders of the two sides. Photo courtesy of Nam A Bank

The move follows the signing of an MoU between two sides in Paris in March 2026. Since then, Proparco has completed the assessment, due diligence, and Know Your Customer procedures of Nam A Bank. This marks the first tangible outcome of the "Green Finance Community" initiative spearheaded by Nam A Bank at the Vietnam International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vo Hoang Hai, deputy CEO of Nam A Bank, said, “The $30 million loan underscores the trust of Europe’s leading development finance institution in the bank’s management capabilities. Nam A Bank remains steadfast in executing a strategy based on two pillars ‘Digitalisation and Green Transformation” to transform international financial resources into practical, cost-effective credit solutions. These solutions empower customers, especially SMEs, women-owned businesses, and sustainable agricultural ventures, to enhance competitiveness and achieve market breakthroughs.”

Jean-Benoit Du Chalard, regional director for North and South-East Asia at Proparco, expressed confidence in Nam A Bank’s commitment to sustainability. “We expect the partnership will generate a positive impact on Vietnam’s emission reduction goals. We are delighted to announce this high-impact partnership, signed today in Vietnam. This credit facility, dedicated 100 per cent to climate objectives, reflects our shared ambition to tackle climate change in a country that is particularly vulnerable to climate hazards,” he said.

The loan with a five-year term is an important leverage for Nam A Bank to expand its green credit portfolio. Photo courtesy of Nam A Bank

The signing ceremony took place within a series of activities from September 8 to 9, held by AFD and Proparco in collaboration with the international environmental management consultancy SLR Consulting.

The programme offers specialised training courses tailored for Vietnamese financial institutions, focusing on enhancing capacity for environmental & social (E&S) risk management and climate risks in line with the most rigorous standards, including the IFC Performance Standards and the World Bank's Environmental and Social Safeguard Policies.

The adoption of international E&S standards enables Nam A Bank to enhance its appraisal capabilities, ensure the rapid and secure disbursement of funds, and optimise the efficiency of customers' green projects.

Nam A Bank executives previously met Proparco representatives in Paris to advance the partnership. Photo courtesy of Nam A Bank.

With the partnership, Nam A Bank continues to affirm its role as one of the leading banks to receive international green finance while continuously expanding its global partner network to support green growth and sustainable development.

The resources will be allocated to target groups and objectives such as small and medium-sized enterprises, women-owned businesses, clean energy ventures, and green transformation, and digital transformation linked to greenhouse gas emissions reduction.

Proparco is France’s development finance institution dedicated to the private sector and part of the French Development Agency. For nearly 50 years, it has supported sustainable economic, social, and environmental development across Africa, Asia, Latin America, Eurasia, and the Middle East, by financing companies and financial institutions in more than 115 countries.

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