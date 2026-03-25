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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Nam A Bank and Proparco sign MoU strengthening green financial resources

March 25, 2026 | 11:15
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Southern lender Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Nam A Bank) and Proparco, the development finance institution of the French Development Agency, have signed an MoU to develop and mobilise green financial resources.

The signing ceremony took place on March 23 in Paris during a high-level working visit by Nam A Bank’s leadership to Europe. This event marks a strategic milestone in the bank’s efforts to internationalise sustainable capital and realise its goal of ‘greening’ business operations while expanding its network of international financial partners.

Nam A Bank and Proparco sign MoU strengthening green financial resources
Tran Khai Hoan- acting CEO of Nam A Bank- and Proparco’s senior representative signed the MoU

Under the MoU, Proparco and Nam A Bank will focus on boosting the development and mobilisation of green financial resources. A central pillar of this partnership is the Green Finance Community, a pioneering initiative proposed by Nam A Bank at the Vietnam International Financial Centre (VIFC - HCMC).

The collaboration with a major institution like Proparco is expected to create a synergistic effect, sharing international resources and transforming VIFC-HCMC into an attractive destination for green capital flows and sustainable development in Vietnam.

The signing took place as Proparco is evaluating a $30 million loan with a five-year term to support Nam A Bank’s green credit portfolio. This funding aligns with Nam A Bank’s long-term strategy to encourage environmentally friendly business activities.

Nam A Bank and Proparco sign MoU strengthening green financial resources
In addition to the signing ceremony, senior leaders from both sides discussed future cooperation activities

Proparco has recently completed its due diligence and Know Your Customer processes at Nam A Bank. Representatives from Proparco praised the bank’s stable growth and safe operations amid economic fluctuations.

Notably, Nam A Bank’s deep integration of Environmental & Social standards into its operations is seen as a vital foundation for further cooperation.

“This MoU is not only a recognition of an international development finance institution’s trust in Nam A Bank, but also a significant step in our journey to elevate our operational standards,” stated a representative from Nam A Bank. “We believe Proparco’s partnership will enable us to expand green financial resources and spread sustainable development values to the Vietnamese business community and the economy.”

A subsidiary of the French Development Agency, Proparco focuses on private sector development. As of late 2025, Proparco held total assets of approximately $10.7 billion, with a loan and investment portfolio of around $9.9 billion. Operating in 115 countries, it has implemented over 900 projects with a total investment value exceeding $11.8 billion globally.

Nam A Bank completes risk management following Basel III standards Nam A Bank completes risk management following Basel III standards

On October 12, Ho Chi Minh City’s commercial lender Nam A Bank announced the completion of risk management standards according to Basel III under the accompaniment and advice of KPMG.
Nam A Bank and GCPF partner on climate adaptation finance Nam A Bank and GCPF partner on climate adaptation finance

Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Nam A Bank, HOSE: NAB) and the Global Climate Partnership Fund (GCPF) have teamed up to explore climate adaptation finance in Vietnam.
Nam A Bank forms position as strategic member at VIFC through three key partnerships Nam A Bank forms position as strategic member at VIFC through three key partnerships

After becoming a strategic investor in Vietnam's International Financial Centre, Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank has implemented a series of strategic partnership agreements to deploy practical solutions as part of its commitment to building a green, modern, and integrated financial centre.

By Ha Thuy

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TagTag:
Green financial resources Sustainable capital international partners Green credit portfolio Greening business operations Sustainable development values Private sector development

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