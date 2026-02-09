IFC considers $50m trade finance guarantee facility for Nam A Bank

According to an IFC disclosure on February 4, the proposed investment is a Global Trade Finance Programme (GTFP) facility. The facility offers trade finance support to issuing banks by providing an IFC guarantee through risk mitigation to counterparty banks. The guarantees are especially critical to supporting trade for low-income countries, where risks are perceived to be high.

The GTFP facility will assist Nam A Bank in facilitating trade transactions and leverage the IFC’s presence to ensure competitive pricing for trade transactions.

The IFC presence as a provider of guarantees will help Nam A Bank to connect with new banks, maintain and strengthen their existing network of correspondent banks, and gain trade finance experience.

The structure of the GTFP, through an extensive international correspondent banking network, allows Nam A Bank to participate in the programme and grow its trade business and network. Furthermore, the IFC will provide support through GTFP capacity-building initiatives aimed at enhancing Nam A Bank’s operational capabilities.

With IFC standing behind the transaction, foreign banks are more willing to transact, pricing improves, trade volume can grow, and Nam A gains credibility and experience.

IFC and Nam A Bank have also reached consensus about a long-standing advisory engagement, which is expected to support the bank’s portfolio growth in Supply Chain Finance, Climate Smart Agriculture and Climate Financing.

Established in 1992, Nam A Bank had total assets of $15.9 billion as of December 31, 2025. The bank is listed on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (ticker NAB).

As of December 31, 2025, the shareholder structure of the bank is constituted of 98.41 per cent domestic investors and 1.59 per cent foreign investors.

Nam A Bank only has one major institutional shareholder which is Pacific Dragon Limited Company owning 9.1 per cent.

