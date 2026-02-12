Nam A Bank forms position as strategic member at VIFC through three key partnerships

Nam A Bank held a signing ceremony on February 11 for cooperation to implement green transformation initiatives within the VIFC – Ho Chi Minh City. Accordingly, the bank signed agreements with three prestigious partners, including the International Finance Corporation (IFC), FiinGroup Vietnam, and the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI).

Against the backdrop of the global economy entering a phase of strict enforcement of climate commitments, the development of sustainable financial centres has become an urgent requirement. In Vietnam, the journey to transform Ho Chi Minh City into an International Financial Centre is receiving strong momentum from pioneering financial institutions. Among them, Nam A Bank has made a bold mark by establishing its role as a strategic member of VIFC - HCMC. Simultaneously, the bank materialised this vision by establishing a strategic triangle: “standards - infrastructure - capital” through cooperation with three prestigious partners: IFC, GGGI, and FiinGroup Vietnam.

Vo Hoang Hai, deputy general director of Nam A Bank said, “As a strategic member of VIFC - HCMC, Nam A Bank wishes to contribute to the formation of the first green financial community at VIFC – a place where banks, financial institutions, consulting organisations, and investors join forces to encourage pioneering financial models, spread environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, and open new initiatives for sustainable development. Nam A Bank is proud to be one of the first organisations to initiate and promo these efforts."

The resonance between Nam A Bank and its partners is a foundational step towards building a complete green financial ecosystem. This is the solution to the "dual transformation" challenge: simultaneous digitalisation and greening for the Vietnamese business community.

The connection between international standards, digital infrastructure, and green capital mobilisation channels establishes a synchronised operating platform for Green Supply Chain Finance (G-SCF), aiming to build a green financial community.

Nam A Bank and IFC sign a cooperation agreement to implement international-standard Green Supply Chain Finance.

Within the partnership, IFC will support the bank's G-SCF initiative through a technical assistance package to build and deploy green supply chain finance solutions in Vietnam, supported by the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

IFC’s advisory will help the G-SCF programme be designed according to international standards from the outset, helping Nam A Bank shorten the gap from design to commercial operation of G-SCF, while balancing development goals, risk management, and market efficiency.

Nam A Bank signs a cooperation agreement with FiinGroup, making technology the backbone of the sustainable financial ecosystem.

In parallel with international standards is the challenge of operational infrastructure. Through cooperation with FiinGroup Vietnam, Nam A Bank has made technology the backbone of its sustainable financial ecosystem.

An e-platform has been established to resolve barriers regarding procedures and transparency in ESG governance. Instead of periodic sustainability reports, this system allows for real-time collection and assessment of a business's "green data". From there, interest rate pricing based on sustainability performance is operated automatically, turning emission reduction efforts into direct and clear economic benefits.

Full digitalisation from document receipt to green KPI monitoring reduces operational friction, enabling the rapid expansion of G-SCF into key sectors like sustainable agriculture, textiles, and green logistics.

Nam A Bank and GGGI sign an agreement focusing on the sustainable capital market.

The final piece completing the “standards - infrastructure - capital” strategic triangle is the partnership with GGGI. Through a Letter of Intent, Nam A Bank and GGGI will focus on tapping the potential of the sustainable capital market by developing a Green Bond Framework according to ICMA international principles.

As domestic capital is limited, unlocking flow from global impact investors is a strategic move to reduce capital costs for green projects. GGGI’s support extends beyond issuance techniques to market capacity training, effectively connecting green capital supply and demand.

The simultaneous activation of these three strategic partnerships confirms Nam A Bank's position as a strategic member at VIFC - HCMC. Rather than offering isolated financial solutions, the bank is creating an operating system where ESG data becomes an asset and green standards become a competitive advantage.

The presence of the G-SCF ecosystem built by Nam A Bank is a vital component for VIFC - HCMC to operate as a modern, transparent, and integrated model. Through this, the financial centre serves not only as a hub for capital circulation, but also as a launchpad for Vietnamese enterprises to transform in line with global green growth trends.

With a clearly defined roadmap, Nam A Bank is committed to expanding its cooperation network, inviting leading enterprises, suppliers, and technology partners to join the G-SCF ecosystem. This is a substantive effort to transform ESG commitments into circulating cash flow, contributing to the realisation of VIFC - HCMC's vision.

