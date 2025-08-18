Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Private sector reaps rewards of pro-business resolutions in 2025

August 18, 2025 | 17:47
(0) user say
July and the preceding six months of 2025 saw a record wave of new and returning businesses, underscoring the momentum of Vietnam’s private sector. Phi Huong Nga, head of the Department of Industry and Construction Statistics at the National Statistics Office, discusses how supportive policies are translating into real results.
Private sector reaps rewards of pro-business resolutions in 2025

With business entries outpacing exits for the first seven months of the year, is this real economic momentum or just a short-term rebound?

Indeed, the number of businesses entering the market has outpaced those exiting – reaching a record level over the first seven months.

This milestone is closely linked to the sustained recovery in industrial production.

In July alone, the index of industrial production (IIP) rose by 8.5 per cent on-year – particularly significant given the strong base from July 2024, which had already seen growth surpassing 11 per cent.

This July also marked the first month following the administrative merger of provinces and cities. Localities with substantial industrial capacity recorded robust IIP gains compared to June, such as Vinh Long, which saw its IIP rise 4.5 per cent, with Quang Ngai up 3.7 per cent, Dong Nai up 3.5 per cent, and Ho Chi Minh City up 3.4 per cent.

Thanks to this momentum, industrial output for the January to July period grew 8.6 per cent overall. Manufacturing and processing industries saw a 10.3 per cent increase, improving upon the 9.6 per cent growth in the same period last year.

Of the 16 key industrial sectors, only crude oil and natural gas extraction continued to decline. The pharmaceutical, chemical, and herbal medicine sector also posted a 4.9 per cent contraction. All other sectors recorded growth – many even growing impressively.

For instance, food processing was up 10 per cent, garment production rose 14.5 per cent, leather and related products jumped 15.4 per cent, and rubber and plastic products grew nearly 17 per cent.

Motor vehicle production surged nearly 30 per cent, while television manufacturing climbed more than 21 per cent.

107,700 new businesses were registered and 66,300 enterprises resumed operations for the same period, bringing the total number of new and returning firms to a record high of around 174,000 – a 23 per cent jump on-year. Meanwhile, 144,400 businesses exited the market, resulting in a net increase of 29,600 active enterprises – a reversal from previous years when exits often outnumbered entries.

Is the current startup wave a clear outcome of policies to boost private sector growth?

Recent months have seen an unprecedented surge in entrepreneurial activity, with soaring confidence and momentum among businesses and individual entrepreneurs.

This is clearly the result of a series of policy breakthroughs, including Resolution No.68-NQ/TW on private sector development; Resolution No.198/2025/QH15 outlining specific mechanisms to advance the private economy; and Resolutions No.138/NQ-CP and 139/NQ-CP, which implement Party and National Assembly directives that position the private sector as a key driver of socioeconomic development.

The strong startup wave across the business community and among household businesses signals that policies to support the private sector are no longer just theoretical – they are now taking hold across the economy, sparking a vibrant entrepreneurial spirit among local citizens.

Despite the surge in new and returning firms, a substantial number of businesses have still exited the market. How do you view this?

Yes, as I said earlier, from January to July, approximately 144,400 businesses left the market. While this figure raises concerns about the underlying health of the economy, it’s worth noting that 88,600 of these – about 61 per cent – merely temporarily suspended operations, primarily for business restructuring.

The high number of closures reflects the ongoing fragility, particularly for small and micro businesses. Despite progress in improving the business environment, numerous obstacles remain, including still cumbersome administrative procedures, limited access to credit, and high operating costs, among others. These burdens continue to weigh on business resilience.

On a more optimistic note, the fact that 61 per cent of firms are only temporarily inactive suggests a cautious outlook rather than permanent closure. Many business owners are pausing operations strategically, waiting for market conditions to improve or clearer growth opportunities to emerge before re-entering the market.

Still, the elevated levels of dissolution and suspension highlight deeper structural issues – both in the internal capabilities of the business sector and in the regulatory environment. These should be acknowledged seriously to devise timely and effective responses.

Hanoi event to promote private sector development Hanoi event to promote private sector development

In a bid to facilitate the development of the private sector, a national conference titled Vietnam Private Economic Forum 2019 will be organised in Hanoi early next month, featuring discussions about how the sector will contribute to the national development.

New assistance under ADB to boost private sector development in Vietnam New assistance under ADB to boost private sector development in Vietnam

A new $4.6 million technical assistance package from the Asian Development bank will help the government of Vietnam to strengthen public-private partnerships, private sector development, and state-owned enterprise reform.
Private sector development thrust must be taken seriously Private sector development thrust must be taken seriously

Based on the important role of the private sector, Resolution No.68-NQ/TW will be a key driving force for growth, innovation, and integration. The action programme in this term should focus on implementing all solutions and targets in this resolution, to drive all businesses to truly take off and contribute greatly to socioeconomic development.

By Manh Bon

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Private sector development industrial production Private sector policies Entrepreneurial activity business community Private economy business environment Resolution No. 68

Related Contents

Unlocking private sector potential

Unlocking private sector potential

Resolution 68 spurs record number of new businesses

Resolution 68 spurs record number of new businesses

Private sector emerges as a key ally in forest conservation

Private sector emerges as a key ally in forest conservation

Press and private sector forge values together for a new era

Press and private sector forge values together for a new era

How should Vietnam act to achieve aims of Resolution 68?

How should Vietnam act to achieve aims of Resolution 68?

Infrastructure undertakings unlocked via private funding

Infrastructure undertakings unlocked via private funding

Industrial sector posts robust gains as year-end demand rises

Industrial sector posts robust gains as year-end demand rises

Can Tho poised to become Mekong Delta growth engine

Can Tho poised to become Mekong Delta growth engine

GBA toasts 30 years of partnership with record-breaking Oktoberfest

GBA toasts 30 years of partnership with record-breaking Oktoberfest

VIR’s lasting effect on foreign business info-gathering

VIR’s lasting effect on foreign business info-gathering

Private sector set to power Thai Nguyen’s post-merger economy

Private sector set to power Thai Nguyen’s post-merger economy

Administrative reforms spark economic upswing

Administrative reforms spark economic upswing

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

Raising product quality to secure Vietnam’s position in US market

Raising product quality to secure Vietnam’s position in US market

Energy efficiency in buildings tops organisations’ infrastructure priorities

Energy efficiency in buildings tops organisations’ infrastructure priorities

How smart infrastructure and digitalisation power the systemic transition

How smart infrastructure and digitalisation power the systemic transition

Lawmakers split over VAT on fertilisers and animal feed

Lawmakers split over VAT on fertilisers and animal feed

Kim Long deal marks turning point for Vietnam’s auto industry

Kim Long deal marks turning point for Vietnam’s auto industry

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020