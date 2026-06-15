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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Shaoguan extends computing data services to global markets as Hong Kong's data hub

June 15, 2026 | 10:18
(0) user say
Shaoguan, described as Hong Kong's computing data hub, is extending its data services to global markets, according to a report from Yangcheng Evening News.

SHAOGUAN, China, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Yangcheng Evening News:

Hong Kong is Asia's business capital, but the "guardian" of its computing power quietly lies more than 300 kilometers due north. Shaoguan, once a traditional industrial city, is now the only one among China's 10 national data center clusters approved to pilot inbound data processing.

On June 12th, the 5th GBA (Guangdong) Computing Power Industry Conference was held in Shaoguan. A number of achievements in computing power infrastructure and data services were released. Construction of the Shenzhen-Guangzhou-Shaoguan Data Corridor was also launched, as Shaoguan continues to advance its computing power industry in four key directions: intelligent, green, international, and tokenized development.

Shaoguan is the only data center cluster within the Greater Bay Area (GBA) national hub node in the integrated nationwide computing power network. It has also been tasked with two national-level pilot missions: computing power scheduling and computing power facility security. Since 2026, Shaoguan has implemented a new model known as "processing Hong Kong and Macao data with Shaoguan computing power," enabling it to provide inbound data processing services for clients in Hong Kong, Macao, and overseas. Under this model, offshore data is sent to Shaoguan for processing, with the results returned through the same channel. Leveraging Hong Kong's Tseung Kwan O computing hub, Shaoguan's computing power can directly serve Southeast Asian and global markets, including Singapore.

Shaoguan has already built a 400G all-optical high-speed network in the GBA, creating an ultra-low latency network with 1-millisecond latency within the city and 3-milliseconds across the GBA. One-way latency between Shaoguan and Guangzhou, as well as between Shaoguan and Shenzhen, is kept within 2 milliseconds. Once completed, the Shenzhen-Guangzhou-Shaoguan Data Corridor will reduce network latency by 30%, making it suitable for low-latency services such as AI foundation models and telemedicine.

As computing power surges, environmental protection remains a top priority. Clean energy accounts for nearly 60% of Shaoguan's installed power capacity. With a diversified and complementary energy mix that includes nuclear power, photovoltaic power, and wind power, the city is able to ensure a stable supply of green electricity.

To date, Shaoguan has attracted 20 large-scale intelligent computing projects from companies including Alibaba, Tencent, China Mobile, and China Unicom, with total investment exceeding 97 billion yuan. Its installed intelligent computing capacity currently stands at 30,000 petaflops, while signed computing power orders have grown to 60 times the level recorded during the same period last year. Alibaba's domestically developed 10,000-card intelligent computing cluster and Huawei's commercial intelligent computing Ascend super node have already been put into operation. By the end of 2026, Shaoguan's installed intelligent computing capacity is expected to exceed 110,000 petaflops.

By PR Newswire

Yangcheng Evening News

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Shaoguan Shaoguan computing services Hong Kong data hub Global data services

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