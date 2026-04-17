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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Youth take the lead in driving resolutions

April 17, 2026 | 11:55
(0) user say
As Vietnam enters a new development phase following major political milestones, finance sector youth are being positioned at the forefront of implementing key resolutions on private and state economic development, with a growing role in shaping policy execution and governance reform.

At the Ministry of Finance (MoF) headquarters in Hanoi on April 15, its Youth Union organised a seminar focusing on the implementation of Resolution No.68-NQ/TW on private sector development and Resolution No.79-NQ/TW on the state economy, while defining the specific roles of youth members across functional areas.

Le Don, secretary of the MoF Youth Union, explained that young professionals in the finance sector must uphold political responsibility, professional competence, and a strong aspiration to contribute while participating in the implementation of the Party’s major policies, thereby supporting the country’s rapid development.

“In the context of ongoing global economic volatility, Vietnam has maintained macroeconomic stability, sustained growth, and laid the groundwork for entering a new development phase, targeting high growth from 2026 throughout the 2026-2030 term. To realise this goal, the requirements extend beyond financial resources and appropriate institutions to include a workforce capable of adaptation and innovation,” said Don.

“From this perspective, finance sector youth should no longer be viewed merely as a successor generation; rather, they are expected to take the lead in renewing governance thinking, advancing administrative reform, modernising public finance, and shaping a new development environment,” he added.

Youth take the lead in driving resolutions
Le Don, secretary of the MoF Youth Union

A representative of the Youth Union of the Department of Private Enterprise and Collective Economy Development, under the MoF, noted that the implementation of Resolution 68 has delivered positive results, as reflected in progress in task execution and continued improvements in the investment and business environment.

“In this process, young officials have been deeply involved in policy advisory work, enterprise support, startup ecosystem connectivity, and the development of monitoring and evaluation tools for policies,” he said. “However, the innovative startup sector still faces issues in scale, resources, and support mechanisms, requiring further institutional refinement, accelerated digital transformation, and expanded policy dialogue to create more room for growth.”

Youth take the lead in driving resolutions

Meanwhile, state-owned enterprise (SOEs) continue to be identified as a key material force, playing a crucial role in maintaining major economic balances and investing in foundational sectors. However, to meet new requirements, the sector must further strengthen governance reforms, improve operational efficiency, and enhance competitiveness.

With the goal of further boosting the role of youth in innovation and improving SOE performance, representatives of the Youth Union of SOE Development Department proposed four key tasks: to continue grasping the Party’s objectives under Resolution 79; to contribute to the development of legislation on the management and investment of state capital in enterprises; to coordinate with grassroots youth organisations in enterprises under the MoF’s representation to organise study visits and field trips; and to maximise strengths in foreign language proficiency and technology.

Youth take the lead in driving resolutions

The secretary of the Youth Union of the National Institute For Economics And Finance under the MoF underscored that throughout the implementation of Resolution 79, youth members in the finance sector play a crucial role, and put forward recommendations to further enhance their contribution to innovation and SOE performance improvement.

Youth members must closely follow and strictly implement directives from the MoF Party Committee, Party leadership, and unit leadership; uphold a strong sense of responsibility and professionalism; and strive to fulfil both professional and political tasks, the representative stated.

Youth take the lead in driving resolutions

Nguyen Duc Minh, a researcher at the Private Economic Development Research Board under the Prime Minister’s Advisory Council for Administrative Procedure Reform, argued that as long-term development goals have been established, the traditional ex-ante management model should gradually transition towards data-driven and risk-based governance.

Minh also highlighted that measures such as reducing compliance costs, enhancing data connectivity, expanding regulatory sandbox mechanisms, and improving the quality of ex-post inspection should be implemented in a coordinated manner.

“In this process, finance sector youth have a clear advantage due to their ability to adopt new technologies, open mindset, and high adaptability,” he said. “With their dynamism, responsiveness to change, and strong aspiration to contribute, young professionals in the finance sector are expected to become a driving force for institutional reform, governance modernisation, and improved operational efficiency across the sector.”

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By Hazy Tran

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TagTag:
Finance sector youth economic development Private sector development State economy Youth members

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