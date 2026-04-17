Youth take the lead in driving resolutions

At the Ministry of Finance (MoF) headquarters in Hanoi on April 15, its Youth Union organised a seminar focusing on the implementation of Resolution No.68-NQ/TW on private sector development and Resolution No.79-NQ/TW on the state economy, while defining the specific roles of youth members across functional areas.

Le Don, secretary of the MoF Youth Union, explained that young professionals in the finance sector must uphold political responsibility, professional competence, and a strong aspiration to contribute while participating in the implementation of the Party’s major policies, thereby supporting the country’s rapid development.

“In the context of ongoing global economic volatility, Vietnam has maintained macroeconomic stability, sustained growth, and laid the groundwork for entering a new development phase, targeting high growth from 2026 throughout the 2026-2030 term. To realise this goal, the requirements extend beyond financial resources and appropriate institutions to include a workforce capable of adaptation and innovation,” said Don.

“From this perspective, finance sector youth should no longer be viewed merely as a successor generation; rather, they are expected to take the lead in renewing governance thinking, advancing administrative reform, modernising public finance, and shaping a new development environment,” he added.

Le Don, secretary of the MoF Youth Union

A representative of the Youth Union of the Department of Private Enterprise and Collective Economy Development, under the MoF, noted that the implementation of Resolution 68 has delivered positive results, as reflected in progress in task execution and continued improvements in the investment and business environment.

“In this process, young officials have been deeply involved in policy advisory work, enterprise support, startup ecosystem connectivity, and the development of monitoring and evaluation tools for policies,” he said. “However, the innovative startup sector still faces issues in scale, resources, and support mechanisms, requiring further institutional refinement, accelerated digital transformation, and expanded policy dialogue to create more room for growth.”

Meanwhile, state-owned enterprise (SOEs) continue to be identified as a key material force, playing a crucial role in maintaining major economic balances and investing in foundational sectors. However, to meet new requirements, the sector must further strengthen governance reforms, improve operational efficiency, and enhance competitiveness.

With the goal of further boosting the role of youth in innovation and improving SOE performance, representatives of the Youth Union of SOE Development Department proposed four key tasks: to continue grasping the Party’s objectives under Resolution 79; to contribute to the development of legislation on the management and investment of state capital in enterprises; to coordinate with grassroots youth organisations in enterprises under the MoF’s representation to organise study visits and field trips; and to maximise strengths in foreign language proficiency and technology.

The secretary of the Youth Union of the National Institute For Economics And Finance under the MoF underscored that throughout the implementation of Resolution 79, youth members in the finance sector play a crucial role, and put forward recommendations to further enhance their contribution to innovation and SOE performance improvement.

Youth members must closely follow and strictly implement directives from the MoF Party Committee, Party leadership, and unit leadership; uphold a strong sense of responsibility and professionalism; and strive to fulfil both professional and political tasks, the representative stated.

Nguyen Duc Minh, a researcher at the Private Economic Development Research Board under the Prime Minister’s Advisory Council for Administrative Procedure Reform, argued that as long-term development goals have been established, the traditional ex-ante management model should gradually transition towards data-driven and risk-based governance.

Minh also highlighted that measures such as reducing compliance costs, enhancing data connectivity, expanding regulatory sandbox mechanisms, and improving the quality of ex-post inspection should be implemented in a coordinated manner.

“In this process, finance sector youth have a clear advantage due to their ability to adopt new technologies, open mindset, and high adaptability,” he said. “With their dynamism, responsiveness to change, and strong aspiration to contribute, young professionals in the finance sector are expected to become a driving force for institutional reform, governance modernisation, and improved operational efficiency across the sector.”

MoF moves to expand farm insurance support and eligibility The Ministry of Finance has proposed sharply increasing agricultural insurance premium subsidies to up to 95 per cent and widening the pool of eligible beneficiaries to better share risks with producers, stabilise farm incomes, and strengthen climate resilience.

MoF moves to cut fuel tax amid global oil volatility The Ministry of Finance has proposed halving environmental protection tax on petrol and diesel to ease cost pressures amid volatile global oil prices.